Start your engines: 'A Drag Queen Christmas' heads to Fox on Dec. 4

It'll be a drag queen Christmas this year thanks to the Fox Theater.
The downtown venue will host "A Drag Queen Christmas — The Naughty Tour" on Dec. 4.
Described as "a magical (and hilarious) evening of holiday performances," the show presented by Murray & Peter features a rotating cast of stars known to any fan of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Co-hosts are Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck, and, although the cast coming to Bakersfield is not confirmed, some possible performers are Alyssa Edwards, Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love (winner of season six of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"), Heidi N Closet, Jan Sport and Willam.
Note: There will be adult content in the show.
Doors open at 7 p.m. followed by the show at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at the theater, 2001 H St. The performance includes a 20-minute intermission.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $150, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Fans can use code "HOLIDAY" for early access to tickets at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Visit DragFans.com for more information on the show.