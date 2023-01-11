Start some fun this Second Saturday

It's billed as the best Saturday of the month and that’s certainly the case in downtown Bakersfield. Second Saturday brings together local businesses and the community for a day of shopping, activities and more.
The Hub of Bakersfield continues to focus on community engagement for its monthly gathering with a strong digital presence that includes an interactive map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map and dynamic social media campaign.
Here's a sampling of what's on tap for Saturday.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Celebrate National Champagne and French Fry Day with classic and sweet potato fries from Moo Creamery that you can pair with Tlo's Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine from 2 to 8 p.m. Progressive rock band The Habbits will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to "leaf" their mark with an all-ages art project inspired by the upcoming exhibition “Rotem Reshef: Vista," which opens Jan. 26.
As it prepares for its winter opening, the museum continues to display the ongoing "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," which features works from nine Los Angeles-based female artists rendered in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials.
Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.): The downtown shop is thinking ahead for Valentine's Day with gift ideas like a heart-shaped cutting board along with home goods, vintage items and more. Owner Jeran McConel will also serve her chocolate chipotle shortbread.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): The store will offer sales inside as well as host pop-up vendors and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot. Kern County Animal Services will also be on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with adoptable dogs to meet.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): The farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include vendors such as French Delice, Heayyn's Treats, Vida Juicery, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Howie's Micheladas and more. Bluegrass band Steppin on the Grass will perform, and Sia Fresh Produce will be back serving pho and egg rolls.
Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.): The business will hold its first warehouse sale of the year, moving the merchandise normally put on display in its parking lot inside due to the rainy forecast.
To clear out its warehouse, there will be multiple bins of home decor, kitchen, clothing and more.
A bag of clothing is $1, while a bag of anything is $5. There will also be deals on items throughout the store starting at 8 a.m.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Weather permitting, artist Johnny Ramos of Moderngigi Gallery and other vendors will set up in the parking lot.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.