Start some fun this Second Saturday

It's billed as the best Saturday of the month and that’s certainly the case in downtown Bakersfield. Second Saturday brings together local businesses and the community for a day of shopping, activities and more.

The Hub of Bakersfield continues to focus on community engagement for its monthly gathering with a strong digital presence that includes an interactive map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map and dynamic social media campaign.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

