Author and screenwriter Nancy Ellen Dodd has a lot to say. In particular, she has a lot to say about crafting effective dialogue between characters when writing fiction.
In her “Writing Dialogue” workshop, coming up Saturday for the Writers of Kern, Dodd will demonstrate how to effectively craft conversations between characters in ways that will greatly enhance any story. Local writers and would-be authors will learn how to write appropriate dialogue that reveals the personality of each character, brings out each individual “voice,” and differentiates between them. As a result, your fiction will be stronger and much more engaging.
Using dialogue submitted by participants, the event promises to be fun and highly interactive!
Dodd brings with her a wealth of professional writing experience. In addition to holding a master’s in professional writing and an MFA in playwriting from USC, Nancy is currently earning her Ph.D. in global leadership and change focusing on the impact of storytelling. She teaches advanced screenwriting at Seaver College, Pepperdine.
She is the author of more than 130 articles and has recently published her book, "The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages" (Writers Digest).
To pick up some useful writing tips or to learn more about Dodd, check out her blog at thewriterscompass.com.
