Start 2023 with art at First Friday

We're dealing with rain this week, but the forecast predicts it will ease by Friday, which is good news for those who want to enjoy First Friday festivities downtown.
The ArtWalk, put on by the Arts Council of Kern, will certainly benefit from drier weather as artists and vendors set up along 19th and Eye streets.
This is the first ArtWalk of 2023. The street event returned last month after an almost three-year hiatus.
No roads will be closed for the event, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
Local artists and artisans interested in taking part can contact the council at info@kernarts.org or call ArtWalk coordinator Mercy Ozaeta at 661-324-9000.
Nearby at Dagny's Coffee Co., one of the Bakersfield Art Association's satellite show locations, local artist Karen Schuett will display work in her "Studies in Form" show.
Recently retired, the Bakersfield native took pleasure in ensuring her students were able to work on a variety of art projects even as the role of art in education was significantly diminished, according to the BAA newsletter.
While encouraging budding artists, she developed her own skills, exploring design. Her design aesthetic is drawn from a number of influences including her time in Japan, where she lived and worked for several years.
Schuett is drawn to Japanese calligraphy (shuji), which can be seen in some of her current work where she delights in "the expression of her brush strokes and use of the space on canvas."
Abstract style, as seen in the work of Franz Kline, Paul Klee and Jackson Pollack, is another influence in her work with monochromatic palettes and contrasts in her creation of designs and patterns.
Prior to this new artistic painting venture, Schuett spent many years as a jewelry designer, creating beautiful pieces using freshwater pearls and natural gemstones, much of which were also influenced by her time in Japan.
For those who would like to see her jewelry work, a sampling of her designs is on display at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, 1607 19th St.
"Studies in Form" is on display at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
Animal lovers will enjoy the group art show up now at the BAA Art Center.
For "Critters & Creatures," artists were challenged with submitting works of "animals that fly, walk, crawl, trot or slither."
The show features a variety of mediums and styles depicting creatures wild and domesticated.
Participating artists include Stacey Wingate, Mark Engelien, Norma Eaton, Edwina Davis, Stella Mullins, Vicki Meadows, Deborah Cooper, Roline Leung Witt, Chrissy Rogers, Marsha Black, Iva Fendrick and Phyllis Oliver.
An artists' reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the art center, 1607 19th St.
Enjoy your last chance to see two exhibitions — "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist, and "Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp," highlighting the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program — before they close at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
The museum is also hosting the all-female exhibition "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," a unique collection featuring works from nine Los Angeles-based female artists rendered in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the museum (1930 R St.) is offering free admission for First Friday.
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. with work for sale from local artists and vendors.
Those who make a night of it can enjoy a late-night snack at Radio Sandwich (1229 19th St.), which will be open from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
The sandwich shop has a number of stick-to-your-ribs-good offerings including the new bodega sandwich, made with thinly sliced Peads & Barnetts pork belly, two scrambled eggs from Ayden's Eggs, Fortitude Farm red mustard frills and melted American cheese on a house-made French roll.