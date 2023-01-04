 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Start 2023 with art at First Friday

We're dealing with rain this week, but the forecast predicts it will ease by Friday, which is good news for those who want to enjoy First Friday festivities downtown.

The ArtWalk, put on by the Arts Council of Kern, will certainly benefit from drier weather as artists and vendors set up along 19th and Eye streets.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases