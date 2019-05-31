"Star Wars" is already everywhere. More than 40 years after the release of "A New Hope," there are now three trilogy series, television shows, books, video games and more. What else could a fan want?
Well, the experience of riding in the Millennium Falcon, for one. Or tasting blue milk. Evading Stormtroopers to help the Resistance on an important mission. What we fans want is to live in the universe George Lucas created, to take a side, cause some trouble and meet some true characters.
With the opening of "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland this weekend, fans can finally get that immersive experience. When they step foot onto the remote planet of Batuu, the rest of Disneyland disappears. Every last detail in the land serves to transport guests to their very own "Star Wars" story.
As hotly anticipated as Galaxy's Edge has been since it was announced in 2015, there's no doubt the place is going to be packed for the foreseeable future. Though the land is now open, reservations are needed to check it out until June 23, and those are already claimed unless you book a stay at one of the Disneyland resort hotels.
So, is Galaxy's Edge worth braving the hordes of fellow mega fans when access opens up without reservations in late June? That will depend on how desperately you need to go and your tolerance for waiting.
I got an early look at Galaxy's Edge on Wednesday for a special media preview (an opportunity I am immensely grateful my editors let me take!) and got to see what the $1 billion project is like.
The planet of Batuu
Galaxy's Edge is set on Batuu, a remote planet where guests will encounter smugglers, Resistance members and the First Order. You won't recognize the planet from any of the movies.
In a panel Wednesday morning, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge spoke about the decision to create a new world for Galaxy's Edge, a place that wasn't just a memory of somebody else's "Star Wars" story.
"We know those places, we know the stories that happened there, we know the characters' experiences there, and we know that we are not part of those stories," Trowbridge said. "This is a place that (was built) so that you can live your own 'Star Wars' story and become an active participant in the world of 'Star Wars.'"
At 14 acres, Galaxy's Edge was bigger than I was expecting, with little details absolutely everywhere. The creators' goal of making a new planet pays off because you're not comparing it to its film version or looking for where a certain scene might have happened. It's all new, and the story is yours.
I was impressed by how totally removed Galaxy's Edge feels from Disneyland. The only bit of the rest of the park you see is the top of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, which blends in well enough with Batuu's landscape. That goes a long way in furthering the fantasy.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
For now, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is the only ride in Galaxy's Edge. ("Star Wars": Rise of the Resistance, which promises to be one of the most ambitious and advanced experiences the Imagineering team has taken on, is set to open by the end of year.) As such, it's sure to have hours-long wait times regularly.
The wait will be made a little easier by the sheer joy and anticipation of getting to fly the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy." And, as you near the end of the wait, you can take a seat around the iconic chess table for a quick photo.
Smugglers Run has riders going on a mission for Hondo Ohnaka (a character fans will recognize from the animated series) as he borrows the Falcon for a quick journey to get resources for the Resistance.
This isn't just a ride, though. The six riders in the cockpit will take on one of three jobs to help keep the ship flying: pilot, gunner or engineer.
I got to ride Smugglers Run three times, piloting the Millennium Falcon twice and defending it as a gunner once. The pressure was really on as a pilot, as that seemed to be the role with the most control and potential to mess things up. As a gunner, I repeatedly hit a button to fire back at the enemies trying to take us down.
Now, fights over who does what are sure to ensue, but I promise you, it's fun no matter what. OK, so maybe getting to be the pilot is a little more fun but you've got to be prepared to take the bulk of the blame if your team doesn't do well on its mission. The experience changes depending on how well your team works together. My team's flights were a little jerky at times (not unlike Star Tours in Tomorrowland) but maybe that was just my flying.
Food and drink
For me, picking my favorite parts of Galaxy's Edge is a tough choice between Smugglers Run and Oga's Cantina, which is a place where I could happily spend an entire day.
You'd need quite a bit of time (and money) to try each of the drinks there. Fitting with the bar vibe, there are alcoholic concoctions but there are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks too. Of the ones I got to try, the Blurrgfire (lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero-lime) was my favorite.
There is so much to look at in the Cantina, from the creatures on the bar to the droid DJ, and you can do so in the comfort of a large booth, assuming you can get one.
Elsewhere, you can get that famous Blue Milk and Green Milk. It's, thankfully, nondairy, which will make it a nice treat for a hot day. Both are tasty enough, but whenever I return to Batuu, my refreshment money will be spent in the Cantina.
Media guests also got to try small samples of the land's food, including smoked Kaadu ribs, fried Endorian Tip-yip and, for us vegetarians, the plant-based Felucian Garden Spread. On the dessert side, the Batuu-bon was a decadent treat.
Merchandise
There are no items with "Star Wars" emblazoned on them in Batuu. On this planet, you are not a fan of the "Star Wars" universe, you are in it. The commitment to this fantasy goes from the setting itself to the cast members to the merchandise.
Of course, there are a lot of cool things to buy at Galaxy's Edge, but none of them are going to be like those you might find at Target, Hot Topic or even other Disney parks stores. These items are on-theme, in-universe goodies, things residents of the "Star Wars" universe would buy.
At Savi's Workshop, guests can build their own custom lightsaber, with so many pieces to choose from that there are almost 120,000 possible combinations. This will be an expensive souvenir at nearly $200, and you'll have to commit to buying it to even get into the workshop.
There's also the Droid Depot, where guests can build their own droid, and Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, which sells nicer collector items in addition to traditional souvenirs.
In the Marketplace are shops like the Creature Stall (where you can buy a Porg or Loth-cat, among others), Black Spire Outfitters (robes, tunics and belts) and Toydarian Toymaker (artisan plush characters, games, instruments and more).
When preparing a possible trip, you'll want to take into account how much money you're going to spend on all these cool items because, believe me, it will be hard to choose.
Final thoughts
Galaxy's Edge is an amazing experience and for those who can withstand large crowds and the coming summer heat, not to mention the cost of admission, it's totally worth going in the next few months.
For the many people who might find deal-breakers in any of those, Galaxy's Edge will be at Disneyland for a long time. We might never see short standby wait times, but the hype will eventually settle into something more manageable than the throng of crowds who came for opening weekend.
Being in Bakersfield, we're in a better position than most to give it a few months and head to the park when the vacation crowd returns home and the sun gets a little less blistering to have a good time without the potential theme park drawbacks.
Either way — whether you're braving the early crowds or waiting until next year — Galaxy's Edge will be worth it.
