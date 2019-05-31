Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Part of Disneyland in Anaheim, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opened this weekend. Reservations are required to enter the area until June 23, but reservations are now claimed unless you book a stay at Disney hotel.

After the reservation period, Disneyland will have a virtual queueing system when demand requires, so guests can enjoy the rest of the park while waiting to enter Galaxy's Edge. Guests can join a boarding group from the app or from select locations inside the park.

For more information, go to disneyland.com.