Star vehicles to shine at Fall Fling Car Show

Bakersfield will get a little bit of the Hollywood touch on Saturday with the annual Fall Fling Car Show.
The event held by the Golden Empire Kiwanis will feature famous vehicles courtesy of Star Car Central.
This Los Angeles-based vehicle group of owners/builders has amassed a collection of iconic vehicles as seen in films and television shows.
Saturday's show is set to include a Jurassic Park Explorer and Jeep, in honor of the release of "Jurassic Park: Dominion," and a rare local appearance of Ecto-1 from "Ghostbusters," a vehicle that takes part in the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Other rides will include a DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future," the Munster Koach, Grandpa Munster’s DRAG-U-LA coffin car, a "Resident Evil" vehicle, Bumblebee from "Transformers," a Captain America car and many more.
The eighth annual Fall Fling will also feature an assortment of local vehicles that can compete in the contest, assessed by a volunteer judge panel using a 10-point system.
The contest has 36 classes as well as awards for best in show, best street rod, best original/stock, best paint, best engine, best interior, most unusual and sponsors choice,
Fun kicks off with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. with a presentation of the flags by Air Force cadets.
At 10:30 a.m., the Bakersfield College drum line will play, followed by a performance by Experience Dance Studio students at 11:30 a.m.
Funds raised by the show will go to benefit local children's charities.
Visit goldenempirekiwanis.com/carshow for more information.
