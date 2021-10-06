Stage is set for Second Saturday

Those looking for something to do this weekend can explore downtown Bakersfield for Second Saturday.
A number of downtown businesses and restaurants take part each month, offering specials, discounts or activities in an effort to bring visitors to the area.
The effort continues thanks to The Hub of Bakersfield, which publishes a Second Saturday map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com with all the participants.
Some of what's on tap:
Celebrate Oktoberfest at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.), which will sell 1-liter Paulaner beers in a mug you can take home (while supplies last). It will also be serving other German brews as well as rieslings and Spatburgunders (German pinot noirs).
Visiting food vendors will also get into the spirit. Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza will sell a German classic pizza ($15) with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with roasted zucchini, roasted peppers, roasted onions, roasted brats, sauerkraut and an over-medium egg. It will also offer beer-baked brats ($15), featuring a sample of mustards along with brats, roasted onions and a sauerkraut, bacon and green apple garnish, served on its pizza bread. For those who want to stick to the classics, margherita and pepperoni pizzas ($12 each) will also be available.
Radio Sandwich is popping up again also, offering brats two ways: full meat or vegan. Each hand-stuffed sausage will be served in a pretzel bun with farm-fresh pickles and sauces.
The band Groove Empire will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.
Wine lovers can also head to Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.), which is open from 3 to 9 p.m. It recently started offering its fall wine and bite pairing ($35) featuring a 2019 Roussanne paired with a soppressatta-and-ricotta-stuffed sweet pepper; 2017 pinot noir with a baked apple with mushrooms, spinach and feta; 2019 Tempranillo paired with honey-roasted rosemary almonds; 2018 Dobro blend paired with an autumn explosion cake; and 2018 cabernet sauvignon paired with a double chocolate chip Oreo cookie.
Visit Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) in the morning for a reading from the new children's book "Indy, Oh Indy presents: The Mighty Kern River." Author Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova will be on hand for the reading, which will start around 9:45 a.m. outside the cafe's big blue wall. Afterward, the duo will sign copies of the book that families can purchase.
If you haven't been to see the new fall exhibition at Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), get your needed dose of art and culture this Saturday. View the extensive "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," featuring more than 150 works from nearly 70 artists who represent some of the best creators to come out of Southern California's art scene.
Guests can also enjoy a family art project, inspired by exhibiting artist Joe Fay, as well as live music with BC Jazz in the Garden, which starts in the Tejon Sculpture Garden at 11 a.m. This collaboration between the museum and The Hub features Bakersfield College students, alumni and jazz faculty, including Kyle Burnham, Paul Cierley, Paul Perez, Miller Wrenn and Kris Tiner.
A new episode of the museum's podcast will also be released on Saturday.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday for more information.)
Charlotte White returns to offer a free art class at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.). The subject is still lifes with scarecrows and pumpkins with a children's session at 1 p.m. and one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., displays many artists' works on display including those from featured painter Deborah Cooper.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.), which is gearing up for its move to the old Beverly's building on F Street, will hold a huge moving sale as well as a pop-up market (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) with more than 18 vendors, including Bird of Clay and Quartz Trading Co. The store will remain open until 5 p.m.
Bike Bakersfield is leading a bike ride taking off at 8:30 a.m. from Dagny's Coffee Co., 1600 20th St. Later, it will host a roadside basics workshop at 11 a.m. at its shop, 1708 Chester Ave. Call 661-321-9247 for more information.
There are even more shopping and dining deals to check out downtown this Saturday. Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for more information.