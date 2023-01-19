 Skip to main content
St. Paul’s to host Winter Wonderland fundraiser

St. Paul's Church will host its annual fundraising dinner on Jan. 27.

 Courtesy of St. Paul's Church

Prepare to enjoy an evening in a Winter Wonderland with your favorite person at St. Paul Episcopal Church. That's the festive theme for this year's annual fundraising dinner on Jan. 27.

Guests will sample appetizers followed by an Italian dinner catered by Frugatti's. The event will also feature a wine bar and silent auction. Items up for auction include hand-crafted wood art and artisan quilt, tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and themed baskets.

