St. Paul’s to host Winter Wonderland fundraiser

Prepare to enjoy an evening in a Winter Wonderland with your favorite person at St. Paul Episcopal Church. That's the festive theme for this year's annual fundraising dinner on Jan. 27.
Guests will sample appetizers followed by an Italian dinner catered by Frugatti's. The event will also feature a wine bar and silent auction. Items up for auction include hand-crafted wood art and artisan quilt, tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and themed baskets.
"This is another wonderful example of how St. Paul's is community, and how it expresses that community to the wider city," the Rev. Luis Rodriguez, St. Paul's priest-in-charge, said in a news release. "I think the evening will enable us to be better neighbors in our city, enable us to be a greater presence in the community and to meet the needs of that community. It's about serving the community."
Some of the funds raised will go toward St. Paul's community outreach programs in Bakersfield, which continue to grow alongside the church.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the church, 2216 17th St.