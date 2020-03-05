You won't need the luck of the Irish to have a good time this St. Patrick's Day, but you might need a little help planning your holiday celebration.

Fortunately, there's plenty going on in town next weekend, with fun for both adults out on the town looking to party and families wanting to observe the holiday without all the green beer and Guinness.

Local bars and restaurants are getting in on the holiday fun with drink specials and traditional Irish fare both March 16 and 17, while one venue will go one further with a cornhole tournament.

Families have a few options for both days, like heading to a barn to spend the day before St. Patrick's Day with some cute animals, or taking advantage of some drier weather with a 5K run and fun run in Kernville on the same day. On the holiday itself, they can wear green to get a discount on races at Track House Bakersfield.

For adults

Almost St. Patty's Day Pub Crawl

What: Start St. Patrick's Day early with this downtown Bakersfield pub crawl. Attendees will get drink and food specials at each location. The crawl includes contests, games and different prizes.

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. March 13

Where: Check-in at Riley's Tavern, 1523 19 St.

Admission: $12; tickets must be purchased online in advance

Information: eventbrite.com

Celtic music at Crusader Brewing

What: Two bands, Wrenwood Sessions and Mayde in Ireland, will play some classic Celtic folk music.

When: 8 p.m. March 14

Where: Crusader Brewing, 5880 District Blvd.

Admission: Free

Celtic music at Crusader Brewing

What: Gourmet food, Irish drink specials and classic rock with Blonde Faith Trio.

When: 7 p.m. March 14

Where: The Mark, 1623 19th St.

St. Patty's Jam

What: Host DJ Danny P of the Groove 99.3, DJ Nokturnal and Brothas of Latin Rock will throw on some throwback jams for the evening.

When: 8 p.m. March 14

Where: Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave.

Admission: $15 general admission; $30 VIP

Information: 661-301-4681 or eventbrite.com

The Belle Rae

What: Second annual St. Patrick's Day celebration and cornhole tournament, with food, full service bar, DJ, slow-motion booth, drawing and prize wheel

When: 11 a.m. March 16

Where: 2104 18th St.

Admission: $10 cover charge; $120 per team for tournament

Information: 748-1070

KC Steakhouse

What: Irish whiskey tasting, served with four courses of Irish cuisine, plus finish with an Irish coffee with Dream Catcher Hazelnut Liquor and Bushmills Black Whiskey.

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 16

Where: 2515 F St.

Admission: $75 per person; tickets must be purchased in advanced

Information: 322-9910

The Back Door

What: St. Patrick’s comedy show, with stand-up by Alyssa Suggs, Phil Kemp, Bebe Queen, Justin Brown and John Hacker, plus drink specials

When: 7 p.m. March 16

Where: 1105 19th St.

Admission: $10, $20 VIP

Information: eventbrite.com

Michelada Madness/ St. Paddy’s Shenanigans

What: A celebration of micheladas, some of them green for St. Patrick’s Day

When: 1 to 6 p.m. March 16

Where: Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.

Admission: $13 in advance, $20 at the gate, $50 for VIP with early entry at noon, beer tasting, seat and laminate. Note: Bring spending money to purchase micheladas.

Information: eventbrite.com

The Bull Shed

What: The Aviators will perform and green beer will be poured

When: 9 p.m. March 16

Where: 2400 Camino del Rio Court

Admission: $5 cover

Information: 634-0720

La Mina Cantina

What: Parking lot party, with specials on green beer and Irish Trash Cans, plus music from DJ Jamito

When: 4 p.m. March 16

Where: 8020 District Blvd.

Admission: $5 cover after 6 p.m.

Information: 831-2777

Sandrini’s Public House

What: The Shamrock Shindig, with Mento Buru and DJ Mikey

When: 9 p.m. March 17

Where: 1918 Eye St.

Admission: $5 cover

Information: 322-8900

The Padre Hotel

What: Food and drink specials all day, including corned beef, beef shepherd's pie, Guinness brownie and more

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17

Where: 1702 18th St.

Admission: Prices vary

Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com

The Library

What: Green beer and drink specials all day

When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. March 17

Where: 1718 Chester Ave.

Admission: No cover

Information: 493-0516

Wikis Wine Dive & Grill

What: Green beer, Irish specialty drinks, corned beef and cabbage and more

When: 3 to 6 p.m. March 17

Where: 11350 Ming Ave.

Admission: No cover

Information: 399-4547

On the Vine

What: $3 drafts, mimosa bar, corned beef sandwich and coleslaw and live music

When: 5 p.m. March 17

Where: 10711 Rosedale Highway

Admission: No cover

Information: 410-8545

Sham Fest 2020

What: Music on two stages by DJs and bands, including J2 & The Bizness, Ill Tiempo, DJ Phat and more. Prizes and specials will be going on throughout the event.

When: 12 p.m. March 17 to 2 a.m. March 18

Where: McMurphy's Irish Pub, 14 Monterey St.

Admission: $10 per person

Information: 661-742-1260, tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com

For the family

All Seated in a Barn

What: Another month means another open barn at All Seated in a Barn, this time with a St. Patrick's Day twist. The rescue nonprofit is opening its doors for people to check out the animals that are available for adoption. There will be photos with the animals, treats to give them, horse rides if weather permits, storytime with Marley’s Mutts, food, arts and crafts, music and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14

Where: 10112 Shellabarger Road

Admission: Free

Information: 661-204-4016 or allseatedinabarn.com

St. Patrick's Day Fun

What: Crafts, photo opportunities and playtime at the Lori Brock Discovery Center.

When: 10 a.m. March 14

Where: Lori Brock Discovery Center, 3801 Chester Ave.

Admission: Free with Kern County Museum admission

Information: 661-437-3330

Kernville Elementary School

What: 5K and kids fun run

When: 9 a.m. March 16

Where: Starts at Kernville Elementary, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville

Admission: $10 for ages 8 and younger in fun run, $25 for 5K

Information: 760-376-2249

Italian Catholic Federation

What: St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast, with pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee, plus Italian sausage sandwich lunch

When: 8 a.m. to noon for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Italian sausage sandwich, March 17

Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 124 Columbus St.

Admission: $6, $4 children

Information: 872-1543

Track House Bakersfield

What: Wear green for 10 percent off all food and entertainment purchases, including game cards, Bazooka Ball, races and virtual reality. Green beer and drink specials all day.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17

Where: 3101 Gilmore Ave.

Admission: Starts at $15 for a single race

Information: 520-5278

Bowen West can be reached at 661-395-7660.

