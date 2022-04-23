St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church to host first-ever Heritage Festival

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church invites residents to explore the world through food at its upcoming Heritage Festival on June 4
The inaugural event will offer food booths from various cultures, a silent auction, sit-in bar, bingo, live music, kids games and more.
Some of the food includes Italian sausages by the Italian Catholic Federation, barbecue by the Knights of Columbus and Filipino food by "Couples for Christ." Silent auction items include a getaway trip for two to Cayucos, an autographed poster for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and a massive toy-wagon.
The festival will also serve as a fundraiser to aid construction of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's new church building.
"After a couple years of very little church functions, this is a really good opportunity for our community to enjoy some family fun while benefiting the 'Building Fund' for our new church project," Monsignor Perry said in a news release. "I look forward to seeing our many diverse families have fun this summer."
The event is the first of its kind at St. Elizabeth's as it will provide the opportunity for the church to showcase the "Catholic'" or universality of its church, allowing families in its congregation to showcase their heritage through food from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
It will also coincide with the celebration of Pentecost, which is a moment in church history where the very first disciples gathered, received the Holy Spirit, and "spoke in various tongues," as they were on the brink of evangelizing to the entire world. (Acts 2: 1-31)."
The Heritage Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at the church, 12300 Reina Road.
Admission is free. Food tickets will be available in advance at the church or on the day of the event along with tickets for bingo and kids games.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church is located in northwest Bakersfield, home to thousands of families. It was established in 2008 by then-Bishop John T. Steinbock as the ninth Catholic church in the city of Bakersfield. The 24-acre site at Reina and Allen roads was acquired a few years earlier. Eighteen acres were committed to the development of a new parish — the first Catholic parish established in Kern County since 1968.
— St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church news release