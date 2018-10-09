From the food to the tours to the photo-ops, there's nothing quite like the Coptic Festival.
Put on by St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church, the festival is a chance for people to get to know more about the church and its heritage.
"The festival is our annual event that we as a congregation and clergy look forward to," said Father Beshoy Dawood, one of two priests at the church. "It's a great chance to open the doors of our church to the community."
At the festival, guests will have the chance to go inside the ornate church, as beautiful on the inside as the large, colorful mural on the outside of the building. There, they can learn more about the church's history during a tour, held every hour on the hour.
"The tour is a great opportunity for people to see our architecture in the church and see the icons," Dawood said. "Our icons are not just pictures; they tell us a lot about the theology of the church."
St. Demiana is a local parish of the Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian churches. It dates back to ancient Egypt in A.D. 42 and is based on the teachings of St. Mark, who brought Christianity to the country.
"Even though our origins are in Egypt, we came to the United States and integrated," Dawood said. "We want people to get to know us better."
Dawood said the church does not want to be isolated from the rest of the Bakersfield community, so the festival is a good way for people to get to know them and appreciate what they might have in common with the congregants.
One certain way to bond people is food. Dawood said the Mediterranean food at the event is just as much a guest favorite as the tours.
"The food is always an exciting part of the festival," Dawood said.
Dawood said food would include shawarma, stuffed grape leaves, potato tornadoes, tamiya (like falafel, but made with fava beans instead of chickpeas) and desserts like baklava and kunafa, a noodle-like pastry treat.
There will also be an arts and crafts booth where guests can buy items handmade by the church's congregants, such as scarves and hats. For the kids, there will be games and activities.
Guests can also take pictures with people dressed as pharaohs, with a backdrop featuring the pyramids behind them.
Throughout the weekend, the church will see around 1,800 visitors.
"It's growing year by year," Dawood said. "This is our 10th year, and we started with a very little amount (of attendees). We appreciate them being such good neighbors."
Dawood said he hopes visitors will get a sense of what the Coptic Orthodox Church is and know that it is open to anybody. He also hopes they enjoy themselves at the festival.
"We want people to see what Egypt is like," Dawood said. "A lot of people say, 'We have never visited,' so we give them a taste of Egypt — a taste of the food and the hospitality."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.