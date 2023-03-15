Spring into fun at Wind Wolves festival

We're just days before the official start of spring but Wind Wolves Preserves is already ready to celebrate with its Spring Nature Festival.
Taking place Saturday and Sunday, the free festival is jam-packed with activities including guided hikes, reptile presentations, pond discovery and a planting station as well as programs in Spanish.
Some events are scheduled (see below) while others are ongoing throughout both days. No reservations are required for any activities.
The plant-a-seed station, held at the preserves' administration center, will allow participants to get their hands dirty while volunteering as a land steward. Plant native seeds in containers that will someday grow to enhance the habitat for wildlife.
Guests can also explore the discovery pond at the crossing where docents will be able to share information about aquatic habitats and the plants and animals that live in and around the pond.
Learn about California reptiles at the live animal presentations in the administration center where you can meet a desert tortoise and snake. Bilingual (English/Spanish) speakers will be available for all presentations, which will be held at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Put on your hiking shoes and join education staff who will highlight the ecology and local history of the San Emigdio Canyon during a guided 1.5-hour nature hike along the trail.
All ages are welcome, but strollers are not recommended. Bilingual (English/Spanish) guides will also be available for all hikes, which will be limited to 35 people.
Participants will meet at the crossing kiosk and admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Hike times are 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday attendees will have a chance to learn about nature journaling during a one-hour workshop hosted by Tejon Conservancy.
Learn about this style of journaling that can foster more detailed observations about the world and deepen your connections with nature.
All ages are welcome to the workshop, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the administrative center.
Note that space is limited and participants will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those making a day of it can pack their own snacks and water or support one of the local vendors who will sell food at the administration center.
Vendors include Nuestro México (tacos), Pita Paradise (salads and pitas) and Teen Challenge (burgers and corn dogs).
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the preserve, 16019 Maricopa Highway, about 30 miles south of Bakersfield.
And not only is the festival is free: The Wildlands Conservancy will provide free transportation to and from the event both Saturday and Sunday from a variety of libraries around the county:
Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield
Lamont Branch Library: 8304 Segrue Road, Lamont
Wasco Branch Library: 1102 Seventh St., Wasco
Delano Branch Library: 925 10th Ave., Delano
All transports leave their designated library at 9:45 a.m. and depart from Wind Wolves at 2:30 p.m. to return.
Space is limited and riders will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes before the pickup time.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.