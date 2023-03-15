 Skip to main content
Spring into fun at Wind Wolves festival

Spring Nature Festival 2023

Enjoy guided hikes, reptile presentations and other fun activities at Wind Wolves Preserve this weekend for its Spring Nature Festival. For those who can't make the drive, free transportation will be available at select libraries around the county on a first come, first served basis.

 Courtesy of Wind Wolves Preserve

We're just days before the official start of spring but Wind Wolves Preserves is already ready to celebrate with its Spring Nature Festival.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, the free festival is jam-packed with activities including guided hikes, reptile presentations, pond discovery and a planting station as well as programs in Spanish.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

