Spring into action for Flix film series at the Fox

Although it was only Oscar nominations announced on Tuesday, the Fox Theater knows it has a winner on its hands with "Aftersun," one of the films it will feature in the second half of the current season of Flix.

Actor Paul Mescal is a contender for best actor for his portrayal of a struggling father on holiday with his preteen daughter (played by Frankie Corio) at a Turkish resort in the late 1990s. That film will screen Feb. 10 at the theater.

