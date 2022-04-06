Spring in your step for Second Saturday

With weather feeling a little more springlike by this weekend, it's a good time to head out downtown for Second Saturday.
Local businesses and organizations again team up to offer activities and promotions under the campaign organized by The Hub of Bakersfield.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a full list of offerings with some highlights listed below.
This time of year, more people are taking advantage of all the fresh seasonal produce available locally.
The F Street Farmers Market, located at 28th and F streets near In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will have fresh fruit and vegetables along with eggs, lamb, pork, chicken, jams, jellies, plants and more.
Speaking of plants, The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will have transplants from Edible Schoolyard Kern County along with lavender lemonade and radishes and turnips from the Apple Core Project's garden. The market's assortment of vendors will also be in place with other produce, salsa, pizza, juices, sweet treats, art and more.
Other local goods will be available at the All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.).
This is the second month for the pop-up started by photographer Felix Adamo, who will bring his line of Bakersfield Twang T-shirts as well as Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters.
It's a family affair for Adamo, whose son Zane, a photographer and musician, will also have shirts themed to former local honky-tonks like The Blackboard, Trout's, The Lucky Spot and Tex's Barrel House.
Also returning this month is Jocelyn Dimaya, who will have Bakersfield block print designs, T-shirts for children and adults, art prints, zipper pouches and magnets.
Joining the "all-Bako" lineup is artist Kristen Freeborn, who will have Western oil paintings and commission work, and Jenny Holterman, aka Almond Girl Jenny, with locally grown almonds, farm-themed T-shirts and egg-decorating kits with farm-fresh eggs.
For those feeling creative themselves, Charlotte White at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) will host a free session on drawing bunnies, with a children's session at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., also has work by photographer Martin Varga on display.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will provide visitors the materials to make an Easter suncatcher. It will also have fresh flowers by the stem and a plant happy hour (with a 20 percent discount).
Artists Seeking Knowledge will provide fun for the whole family outside Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) with art demonstrations, children's face painting with Deidre Hathor, art for sale and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At noon, the artists will take over the Second Saturday Instagram account.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will host an all-ages art project in its sculpture garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also release the latest episode of the BMoA podcast.
Admission is free for the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery (1925 Eye St.), which displays e-portraits of more than two dozen post-9/11 warriors with Kern County connections who were killed in action or died as a result of wounds suffered on the battlefield. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the gallery also has a memorial for Kern service members killed in action in the Vietnam War.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques is back with its outdoor 25 pop-up vendors along with its 65-plus vendors inside the shop, and Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.) will host a lot sale starting at 7 a.m.
Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave.) will offer $5 off its spring rosé tasting ($29), which will be held from noon to 2 p.m., if you mention Second Saturday. Sample a dozen wines from around the world while listening to music by Percy Wyatt on the patio. Tommy's Pizza will also be baking its high-end pies starting at noon.
And adults looking to save on other sips can enjoy a $5 green apple Apriltini at Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.), a $5 glass of sparkling wine at Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) when you mention Second Saturday, a complimentary mimosa while shopping at Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.), $5 red or white sangria at CraSh Lounge (1810 Eye St.), $5 bloody marys and mimosas at the Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.), a peach bellini champagne cocktail for $5 until 7 p.m. at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) and other discounted libations at Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.) and 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.).