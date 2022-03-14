Spring conference set for Writers of Kern

Each spring, Writers of Kern brings together authors, teachers and leaders to Bakersfield for its annual conference. The full-day conference on March 19 will feature two workshops from authors Peter Clines and Suzanne Dietze.
Clines, the New York Times bestselling author of "Paradox Bound" as well as the acclaimed "14" and the Ex-Heroes series, will host "World Building: On the Third Day ..." to help authors create their worlds.
Romance Writers of America RITA award-nominated author Dietze, known for her works "The Reluctant Guardian," "The Blizzard Bride" and "The Soldier’s Lady" among others, will bring the heat, offering the workshop "Chemistry: How to Make it Sizzle when the Heat Stays"
Dr. Portia Choi, a Korean American poet and peace advocate, will present "Poet, A Poet’s Journey," inspired by her 35 years of writing poetry.
Attendees can also expect vendors, access to local authors’ works, door prizes, opportunity baskets and more.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 19 at Hodel’s Liberty Room, 5917 Knudsen Drive.
Admission is $95, $85 for Writers of Kern members.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-writers-conference-tickets-278859675797 to purchase tickets.
If you are interested in a vendor table, please email Cyn Bermudez at president@writersofkern.com.