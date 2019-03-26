Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and nonviolent civil disobedience is as relevant today as it was during the Indian activist's lifetime, and a local committee is holding a special celebration this weekend in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth.
The Festival for Peace & Non-Violence March, happening at Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday, will include a march, live entertainment, speaker and food for a day both educational and fun, organizers say.
"It's a great opportunity to celebrate," said Lisa Elzy Watson, event chairperson. "We say we want to get along and love each other, now we can do that. That was this opportunity."
The event is just one of many being put on this year by the Ravi & Naina Patel Foundation and the Institute for Religion, Education and Public Policy in celebration of the 150 years since Gandhi's birth. Watson said the year of events have been a "passion project" for the Gandhi Celebration Committee, especially Naina Patel.
"Gandhi is my role model," Patel said. "All my life, I have been reading about him. This was a great opportunity. I thought, 'Why not Bakersfield? We have such a nice community.'"
Earlier events included a screening of the film "Gandhi" at the Fox Theater in January. Later this year, events include a screening of "Gandhi's Awakening," a lecture series and, for its grand finale, a conference featuring Arun Gandhi, the activist's grandson.
For the festival and march this weekend, organizers are looking forward to an opportunity to tell people about Gandhi's teachings and how they can be used today.
"There are many times in history we look back and wish (there was) peace and love," said Steve Flores, one of the committee's members. "Right now is a time for that to happen."
The event will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m., to be followed by the march at 10 a.m. The route will take marchers off campus on Don Hart Drive East, then east on Stockdale Highway, south on Gosford Road and west on Kroll Way back to campus.
The march is based on Gandhi's Salt March in 1930, a nonviolent act of protest against Britain's taxation on salt production, Patel explained. Gandhi's Satyagraha (or "soul-force") is refusing to use force against oppressors, and using nonviolent methods to advocate for change is still a good lesson to learn, the committee members said.
Nonviolence is "not only a good way to do it — peacefully, without hate — it's also the most effective way," Patel said. "It's more powerful than any weapon in the world."
Following the march will be live entertainment by Shanna O'Brien, the Mira Monte High School choir and more. Songs performed will include "Ekla Chalo Re," one of Gandhi's favorite songs, which tells listeners to continue on their journey even if they must walk alone.
At 11 a.m., author Eisha Mason will take the stage to give a speech titled, "Gandhi: Revolutionary, Evolutionary Love." Her book "64 Ways to Practice Nonviolence" is a curriculum and resource guide based on the 64-day Season of Nonviolence, an annual event spanning the days between the anniversaries of Martin Luther King Jr.'s and Gandhi's assassinations (Jan. 30 to April 4). Following her talk, Mason will answer questions and sign books.
At noon, food trucks will set up for lunch and entertainment will continue. Guests will find a variety of options from Guapo's Tacos, Punjabi Dhaba and the Wellness Cafe, which is part of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, where Patel and her husband are both doctors.
Local agencies and nonprofits will also be there with information, including the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
"This is for the entire community," Flores said. "This is a secular, nonpolitical event. There's a little bit of something for everyone."
The committee members talked about how many people don't know much about Gandhi or what he did. While some might remember him as a leader for Indian independence from British colonial rule, others might not know that he was a lawyer or that his activism started when he faced racism in South Africa, getting kicked off a train for refusing to leave first class, among other injustices. They also spoke about his impact on other leaders, like King, Cesar Chavez and John Lennon.
With Gandhi's 150th birthday coming up, the committee saw a chance to tell the community more about the man and what he stood for in his lifetime.
"We're happy to really introduce and reintroduce his teaching to the community," Watson said.
