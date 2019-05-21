The weather might be unseasonably cool right now but we know those 100-plus-degree days are coming. So it's good news that the city uses Memorial Day weekend to re-open its 10 water spray parks for daily use and that McMurtrey Aquatic Center holds its annual Operation Splash on the holiday.
The 10 parks will open Saturday, operating from 1-6 p.m. daily through Sept. 2. Locations are:
Beale Park, 500 Oleander St.
Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.
Planz Park, 1601 Planz Road
Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.
Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.
Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive
Tarina Homes Sports Complex at Mesa Marin, 10315 Highway 178
In addition, the City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department will host Operation Splash on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m at the center, 1325 Q St. The afternoon will include activities, games, water slides and information on water safety. Cost is $4 or $13 for groups of four. Note: Proper swimwear is required.
The center will reopen for the summer on June 4, operating until Aug. 9. City pools at Silver Creek, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jefferson parks will also open June 4, remaining open into early August (with a one-day closure on July 20).
For more information, visit bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/recreation_n_parks/aquatics/default.htm.
