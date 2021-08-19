You are the owner of this article.
Spots still available for Edible Schoolyard's Fall Camp

Dayron and Ximena Rangel harvest purple carrots for lunch at the Edible Schoolyard Kern County during its Spring Break Camp in April. Enrollment is open for ESYKC's Fall Camp, which has still has sessions available in September and October.

If you've got a child who wants to learn more about where their food comes from and what to do with it, the Edible Schoolyard Kern County has the camp for them.

Spots are filling fast for ESYKC's Fall Camp, which has sessions in September, October and November. Each session consists of 24 students, split between two age groups (first through third grade and fourth through sixth grade).

Space only remains for the September and October sessions for fourth- through sixth-graders. Times are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays during the designated month.

During the two-hour classes, students will learn the basics of gardening and the seed-to-table cycle in the 1-acre garden. In the kitchen classroom, campers will learn to cook recipes that use fresh produce from the garden.

Camp is held at Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road.

Cost is $150 per camper. To register your child or for more information, visit esykerncounty.org/programs.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

