Spotlight on Old Town Kern with Bites & Beats

It’s time to bring the party to Old Town Kern with Bites & Beats on Saturday.
This day of action and art is the graduating project of the Innovation Lab, a Hub of Bakersfield initiative that brings together participants to develop actionable projects meant to improve or enhance the urban core.
Activities start at 9 a.m. with sound healing with Evelyn Dominguez and Chloe Gonzalez and their Tibetan bowls.
Deidre Hathor, one of the Innovators, said of the meditative kick-off: "If we change the environment, why not change the vibration? It changes the frequency."
Those who need a more energetic start can enjoy coffee from 502 Coffee Co., one of the vendors.
Attendees can also get involved with the community mural going up outside La Mariposa, the Old Town Kern venue providing the space for the event.
Fitting with its name, which means "the butterfly," a colorful design of butterflies will be painted on the venue's front wall. Those in attendance can pick up a brush and contribute to the piece.
Creativity will flow all day with the help of local creatives including Hathor, artists Brandon Thompson and Jezli Pacheco, photographer Bree Gage, digital designer Stephen Shelby and Dulce Jimenez.
Baked By B and Howie's Micheladas will provide some of the "bites" for the event.
Comedian Bobby Duran will emcee, performing and running the raffle between musical acts. Performers include Stephanie Soul (10:15 a.m.), Jon Ranger (11:30 a.m.) and Crimson Skye (1 p.m.).
The raffle will include pieces from artists as well as restaurant gift cards.
Lowriders will also be on hand from the Impalas Car Club and Dignified Family Car and Motorcycle Club.
Hathor said the event has been a true community effort.
"Everybody is just coming together. We can do more together than we can alone."