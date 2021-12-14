Some new local book options for gift-giving

When looking for Christmas gifts, consider these new books by local authors or with local ties.
"Our Soldiers' Stories: Kern County Goes to War — From the Beaches of Normandy to the Sands of Iraq": Author and military historian Dr. Craig Luther recently announced the release of his latest book featuring 25 stories of local veterans over three generations as well as dozens of photos.
Luther said the soft cover version ($15) is available now through The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery — Kern County, 1925 Eye St. (call Ed Gaede at 661-343-7658); The Jason E. George VFW Post 12114, 19312 Brite Valley Road in Tehachapi (contact Quarter Master Alex Athans at 661-979-4250); Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association (contact Cmdr. Martin Hernandez at 805-390-2077 through end of the year); The Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers (call Christine Magg at 443-604-1147 or Jennie Valdez Settlemeyer at 661-618-3790); and Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi, 661-822-7500.
Proceeds from the sale of this run of books will benefit the veterans' organizations that are selling them.
"I Think My Cat’s a Time-Traveling Alien": This collection of 38 wacky and fun cat rhymes, some with an "SNL"-type slant, was written by 11-year-old JJ Lomack and his grandmother award-winning writer and poet January Joyce.
Some of the poems include "I Think My Cat’s a Washed-Up Rock Star," "I Think My Cat is a Vampire," "I Think My Cat’s in Witness Protection," "I Think My Cat Communicates with the Dead," "I Think My Cat’s an Imposter" and "I Think My Cat’s a Convicted Felon."
Joyce calls JJ "the brainy one of the duo" and said the two of them had the best time collaborating on each poem, selecting the illustrations, and formatting their first book together.
It is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, various bookstores and Januaryjoyce.com.
"Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Blessings of Christmas": Embrace the season with the latest from the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series with 101 tales of families going through hard times, the joy of giving and creative ways to make your own holidays even more fun.
As always, the stories are "Santa safe," meaning they keep the magic alive even for precocious readers.
Local writer Baylee Jett Mills contributed the essay "Spreading Joy," about recognizing those not as blessed as ourselves and finding a way to help. Mills is the author and illustrator of "The Adventures of Max" children's book series about a police dog and previous contributor to the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series including "Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul 25th Anniversary Edition" with her story "A Performance to Remember."
It is available through local booksellers and Amazon.
"Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter": This Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop book features a piece from writer and Cal State Bakersfield alum Robb Lightfoot called "My Little Sister's Roller Skates."
The tale is about Lightfoot teaching his little sister, Pattina, how to tie her shoes, a memory that ultimately turned the siblings into each other's biggest cheerleaders.
"Sisters!" also features contributions from eight New York Times bestselling authors, including Jenny Lawson and Kelly Corrigan, and "Saturday Night Live" alum like Alan Zweibel and Laraine Newman, to serve as the "ultimate humorous guide on sisterhood."
It is available through local booksellers and Amazon.