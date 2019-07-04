Bilingual rapper and singer Snow Tha Product will perform at the Fox Theater on Nov. 12. Tickets are on sale now for $25.
The rapper, whose real name is Claudia Feliciano, is known for switching between hardened rhymes and bright melodic hooks, according to the press materials. She took her stage name from Snow White and has a strong online following.
For tickets and more information, go to thebakersfieldfox.com or call 324-1369.
