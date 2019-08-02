Shaved ice is the ultimate summertime treat but soon it will be one Bakersfield can enjoy any time of the year.
Last week, Sno Shack announced it would be opening its first brick-and-mortar location at 11000 Brimhall Road, expanding on the nine blue kiosks that pop up at the start of summer. Opening day is planned for Aug. 24.
The store, just east of Jewetta Ave., will have more than shaved ice available. Customers will also be able to enjoy acai and mini doughnuts. It's in the space previously occupied by Lolo's Mix.
As of Wednesday, the storefront officially has a sign, and the Sno Shack team is making progress on a patio where guests will be able to enjoy their treats outside.
