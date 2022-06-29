Snap, crackle, pop! July Fourth fireworks shows set around Kern

The Fourth of July falls on a Monday, giving the patriotic among us a long weekend to celebrate in style.
Wherever you head in the county this weekend, you should be able to find a fun way to honor our independence.
(Use caution on the roadways: California Highway Patrol will conduct a maximum enforcement period from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday with extra patrol officers looking for speeding violations, distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.)
Saturday
Independence Day Celebration: Head to downtown Taft at Rails to Trails (Main and Fourth streets) for the city's celebration, which kicks off at 4 p.m.
A bounty of food will be available from vendors including Kona Ice and Snowie Shaved Ice, both selling cool treats; Snowie Kettle Corn offering snacks; Ben & Jerry's ice cream; Donut Crusaders, serving beignets and gourmet doughnuts; Krazed Food, with nachos, funnel cakes and other fair treats; and Semper Fries, offering funnel cakes and gourmet fries such as esquite fries.
The gathering will offer bounce houses as well as craft vendors selling a variety of handmade items.
Admission is free to the event but there is VIP seating ($10, $5 for children 12 and younger) for those who want the best view of the fireworks.
"It's as close as you can personally be to the launch zone without being in the launch zone," said Chelsi Perry, event coordinator for the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
VIP ticket holders can find a spot in the seating area starting at 8 p.m., although they must bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.
A DJ will provide music through the afternoon until 9 p.m. when the Taft community jazz band will take over, performing patriotic music during the fireworks show.
Stars and Stripes Extravaganza: Thanks to a dedicated group of donors, including local businesses, individuals and anonymous donors, the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce was able to raise more than $37,000 for its fireworks show in Lake Isabella.
The event will take place shortly after dark, with pyrotechnics discharged off the end of Engineer's Point over the center of the lake, making the show viewable from various locations in the area.
Due to the extreme cost of the show, the chamber said this will be the last for the area.
"We have done everything within our power to continue the tradition but the costs have become unrealistic for our community to support," chamber President Fred Clark said in a statement.
"We believe we could better serve our valley by utilizing the funds as they become available to provide needed community improvements for all of us to enjoy year-round versus a 20-minute display once a year."
One Nation Celebration: Wasco will bring together food and other vendors, music, and fun kids activities to Barker Park (1280 Poplar Ave.) starting at 4 p.m. It all leads up to the fireworks show.
Also on Saturday is the first-ever One Nation Celebration Car Show and Shine, held in tribute to Danny Rueda. The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Wasco Veterans Hall (1202 Poplar Ave.) This nonjudged vehicle show is open to all makes and models. Call 661-758-3081 for more details.
Sunday
3rd of July Fireworks Show: The Shafter Chamber of Commerce again sponsors the annual free fireworks show taking place at the Shafter Recreation Fields (700 E. Tulare Ave.)
Gates open at 6 p.m. with a food court, kids zone, 50/50 raffle and music with DJ Ayer y Hoy. Angel Jimenez will serve as event emcee.
No alcohol or barbecues are allowed.
The fireworks show, beginning at 9 p.m., is designed by Zambelli International.
Star-Spangled Spectacular: The Kiwanis Club of Delano is back with its fireworks show, which was made possible this year thanks to a $15,000 donation by the city of Delano as well as other sponsors to fund the $33,000 event.
Fireworks begin at dusk, fired from the north end of the Delano Airport. Onlookers can watch from nearby Memorial Park (100 S. Lexington St.).
Independence Day Celebration: McFarland will host its festivities at Mouser Center/Sherwood Park (100 Second St.) starting at 5 to 9 p.m. with games, food booths and a special performance by the Gold Drum & Bugle Corps, a nationally recognized group out of San Diego County that is in town for a 10-day training camp.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Annual Firework Show: Buttonwillow will host festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. at Buttonwillow Park (556 Milo Ave.) with food, vendors, music and a cornhole tournament. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Monday
Independence Day Celebration: Bakersfield residents can take in the free fireworks show at The Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway) that is produced by Zambelli Fireworks and sponsored by the Robert and Kari Grimm Family Foundation and Mechanics Bank.
Back this year is live entertainment with a musical performance by Foster Campbell and Friends, which has brought rocking crowd favorites to past holiday events, at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., aided by an assortment of food vendors including Carnie Kettle Corn, El Churro Loco, Fuego’s Tacos, Get It Twisted, KV Southern Style BBQ and Poppi’s Pastrami & More
Itoyz, a carnival toy vendor selling LED lights, inflatables and bubble devices, will also take part.
Fireworks are set to begin at 9:15 p.m. featuring musical accompaniment by KUZZ. The show will also be streamed live on 23ABC’s digital platform, TurnTo23.com, as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
33rd annual Westchester Parade: The neighborhood parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. sharp at 22nd and Elm streets. Families and children, decked out in festive attire, walk or ride bikes, scooters or wagons heading east to B Street, continue south on B, then west onto 20th Street to end at the cul-de-sac at 20th and Elm streets.
For the kids, there will be games and water fun as well as awards for best decorated scooters and bikes.
All-American 4th of July Festival: As usual, Tehachapi is going all out in its holiday celebration with a full day of events culminating with the annual fireworks display at 9 p.m., set off from Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
The day officially starts at 7 a.m. with the All-American 5K, hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, at the Steven A. Shy Building "Scout Hut" on C Street.
Whether or not you run, everyone can enjoy the on-site Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, which runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $8.
The All-American 4th of July Festival begins at 11 a.m. at Philip Marx Central Park (Mojave and E streets) with food vendors, mayor’s welcome, national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance led by the "youngest Americans" at noon, craft vendors hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association showcasing local vendors and small businesses.
Running until 4 p.m., the festival will also have a Wall of Valor from the American Legion and a beer garden hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club in the park's gazebo.
Live music will be provided by Averee Napier (12:15 to 12:45 p.m.), Ryan Sillifant (1 to 2 p.m.) and Muleskinner Revival (2:15 to 4 p.m.).
Activities move to the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center (Dennison Road and Highway 58) where the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will present the Bad Bulls bull riding event at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $17 for children 5-15, military members and veterans and seniors 60 and older, available at tehachapiprorodeo.com.
Following the rodeo is the fireworks spectacular, originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport, which can be viewed at numerous locations in the area.