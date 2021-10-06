Snag vintage finds, more at Village Flea

If you were planning an outdoor event, you couldn't ask for better Bakersfield weather than this weekend. So the Kern County Museum is expecting a good turnout for its Village Flea on Sunday.
And many of those who turn out for its twice-annual open-air market are early risers, according to Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director.
"We start having a line an hour and a half beforehand," she said of people waiting to snag deals on collectibles, antiques and other goods.
And sometimes the early birds really do get those deals.
She said, "If the vendors are in place, if everything is dialed in, we open the gates early."
No matter what, gates will be open by 8 a.m. Sunday — the official start time — with guests perusing the wares of 48 vendors.
For this Village Flea, along with tons of vintage and antiques, there will be handmade jewelry, artwork, and plenty of fall collectibles and decor.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques owner Dixie Brewer will not only brings her own merchandise but helped coordinate additional Village Flea vendors. Charatsaris said those include some of the businesses that will be moving from the Woolworth's building to Brewer's new location when she takes over the old Beverly's on F Street.
Other vendors include A Cactus Moon, specializing in uniquely potted cactus and succulents; Plantspace, which despite its name, sells stickers, pins, art and "absurd collectibles"; and The Apothecary Shop, which offers essential oil neck wraps and diffusers.
Junk-Atique Outlet will be there as well, sharing on Instagram that it plans on bringing midcentury modern furniture and decor, turn of the century antiques, quilts and toppers, vintage clothing from the 1930 until 2000, jewelry "spanning all eras," home decor "for any aesthetic" and hand-thrown and unique pottery.
Charatsaris recommends shoppers bring a wagon if they want to secure their finds right away. Attendees can also haul their purchases out to their vehicle then head back in as long as they get a return hand-stamp.
Food vendors include Big Al's BBQ, The Teppanyaki Guys, Kona Ice, Three Bullies Ice Cream, Brewed Awakening — which Charatsaris says is "the best coffee I've ever had" — The Teppanyaki Guys, Brenda’s Sweet Treats and Karnie's Kettle Corn, which serves more than kettle corn.
“It’s carnival food," Charatsaris said of the menu of corn dogs and other more filling fare.