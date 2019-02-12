When watching a sitcom or play or reading a screenplay, have you ever asked how do they do that? Your opportunity to find out comes at Saturday's Writers of Kern meeting. Allan Katz, writer and producer of countless beloved television shows, movies and plays, will share many of his experiences in his workshop "Writing Comedy for TV, Movies, and Stage."
Katz will discuss the differences between a sitcom idea, a screenplay, and a play.
He said, “’The Odd Couple’ was all three — and it defined a genre.”
He will discuss the determining factors and how to approach each form in a talk that will appeal to writers of all genres and fans of both small and large screens.
Along with a presentation, Katz encourages questions so come prepared.
He said, “I’m much more attuned to a dialectic teaching approach. I find people are more interested and learn more when they’re directly engaged with me and each other. You’ll learn a little about what you don’t know and probably be surprised about how much you already know.”
A successful advertising campaign landed Katz a job on “Laugh-In.” He went on to write for “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He wrote and produced “Rhoda,” “M*A*S*H” and “Roseanne” as well as numerous specials, roasts and pilots.
He has had numerous plays, musicals and features produced, and he’s also had articles published in the New York Times and L.A. Times.
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. and are open to the public. Admission is $15, $10 for members, and includes a buffet breakfast, available from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
— Annis Cassells is a member of the Writers of Kern.
