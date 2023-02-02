Slither to fairgrounds for Central Valley Reptile Expo

Love exotic animals? Then you're in luck this weekend with the Central Valley Reptile Expo.
Running this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds, the event will bring vendors of lizards, snakes, tropical fish, geckos as well as some cats and dogs.
Enjoy the antics of the Wild About Monkeys show featuring a team of celebrity animals including a baboon, a capuchin monkey, a large snake and an alligator.
The event also brings vendors selling pet food, treats, toys, cages and reptile supplies.
This year's reptile vendors include Boiyos Exotics, Chameleon House, Daenerys Mother of Spiders, Deans Reptiles and Rodents, JFK Dragons, Morph Balls, Pokeys Geckos, Southland Aquarium, The Creeper Keeper and more.
On the non-reptile side, participants include The Lucky Cuy, Elephants Etc., Penny Pet, Downtown Luxury Pet, Marley Mutts, KRV Outdoor Living and Mystic Butterflies.
Past expos have drawn more than 3,000 attendees.
The expo is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Admission is $15, $10 for children 3 to 12 and free for children under 3. Parking is also free.
Purchase tickets in advance at centralvalleyreptileexpo.com or buy them at the gate the day of the event.
