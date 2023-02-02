 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slither to fairgrounds for Central Valley Reptile Expo

Love exotic animals? Then you're in luck this weekend with the Central Valley Reptile Expo.

Running this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds, the event will bring vendors of lizards, snakes, tropical fish, geckos as well as some cats and dogs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases