It's a good thing San Diego rock band Slightly Stoopid is likely used to the California heat, because it's sure to be a scorcher when it performs at the Spectrum Amphitheater this summer.
The band will perform at the outdoor theater on Aug. 1, as part of its How I Spent My Summer Vacation Tour. The show starts at 6 p.m.
Known for its genre-mixing fusion of folk, rock, reggae, blues, hip-hop, punk and more, Slightly Stoopid has been making music for 25 years, with nine studio albums recorded. Its most recent, "Everyday Life, Everyday People," came out last year.
Tickets are $40 and $60 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rabobank Arena box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave. and online at AXS.com.
