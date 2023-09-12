Anyone curious about Central Valley water issues will recognize the name Lois Henry. This 30-year veteran of investigative journalism has found a reporting niche that benefits the public as well as business leaders and elected officials.
Henry will be the keynote speaker at the annual Sierra Club fall dinner — with the theme of "Counting the Drops" — on Sept. 30 at Hodel's Country Dining.
"I got interested in water back in 2003 or '04 when I noticed legal ads from numerous local water agencies announcing they were selling 'excess' water black to something called the EWA," Henry texted. "We were in a drought so I wondered 'What excess water?' And assigned a reporter to check it out."
Eventually The Californian, where Henry was then assistant managing editor, broke the story that these agencies were selling water back to the state under a program called the "environmental water account."
The idea was to have agencies voluntarily help the delta ecosystem, which sounds great, she said. "Except they bought the water under contracts for about $100 an acre foot and were selling it back to the state at $400 and $500 an acre-foot."
Henry's published story got little notice, she said, until the Contra Costa Times came out with a series on the EWA boondoggle about six months later.
"Then everyone was jumping up and down about it. But we had it first," she said.
Henry founded SJV Water in 2018 after leaving The Californian and has added staff since, including Jesse Vad, who began as an intern in 2021. She recently hired a second employee, Lisa McEwen, who will cover Tulare County.
SJV Water columns appear regularly in The Californian. Henry writes the newsletter and does all the editing for SJV Water, along with fundraising, bookkeeping and board meetings.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit has a readership of about 6,500, but only about half of those are paid subscribers. Other support includes fundraisers and donations from the Virginia and Alfred Harrell and James B. McClatchy foundations.
The Sierra Club evening begins with a social hour at 3:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the presentation at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hodel's, 5917 Knudsen Drive
Cost is $35 or $36 if paying by credit card.
Marjorie Bell is a member of the local chapter of the Sierra Club.