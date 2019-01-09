If one of your intentions for 2019 is to try something different, consider Second Saturday. Even those who have attended in the past will find new things to do for the monthly gathering of local businesses and organizations promoting downtown.
From yoga and live music to art activities and delving into Kern's past, there's a lot to see and do. Here are some highlights.
• New studio The Yoga Roots (2611 F St.) will actually start celebrating on Friday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting party from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Festivities will include refreshments from Better Bowls, Zeal Juicery (coming this year to Chester Avenue), New Vintage Grill, Rig City Roasting, Rio Acai Bowls and Lengthwise Brewery. The ribbon will be cut at 4 p.m. followed by a raffle and samples from vendors.
The studio, owned by Shannon Quigley (who owns a sister business in Lancaster), will offer a soft flow class from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Visitors can check out the space, which also has a heated yoga room, event space with kitchen, detox pods from Happy Whole You and a merchandise shop.
• Speaking of yoga, Samsara Wellness Center will host a free session, open to all levels, at noon at 17th Place Townhomes, 1001 18th St. Bring a yoga mat, water and some friends.
• World Records (2815 F St.) is getting on the Second Saturday action with some early rising rockers bringing live music from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acoustic sets are on tap by Josefrombako, Crimson Skye, Matthew DeBondt and David Tetz. Enjoy a musician's breakfast of pizza (but not cold) from the World Records kitchen along with baked goods and Covenant Coffee hot beverages for sale. Artists are invited to bring a sketch pad and doodle.
• Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) is also a fresh addition to Second Saturday. It will offer a vertical flight of its 2014, 2015 and 2016 pinot noirs for $15. Curbside Kitchen will be parked outside from 1 to 7 p.m. helping you find the perfect food truck item and varietal pairing.
• The Kern County Historical Society will be out at the Five & Dime Antique Mall (1400 19th St.) to hold a book sale. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members will be out selling publications including its "Inside Historic Kern II" as well as "Basques to Bakersfield" by Mary Paquette; "Curtis Darling’s Postcard Collection" by Don Arnot and Jeff Nickell; "Historical Site Markers of Kern County" by William G. Hample and Robert Crabtree "Inside Historic Kern II" by the Kern County Historical Society"; Kern County Wayfarers," "Kern County’s Desert Country" and "Stagecoach Heyday in the San Joaquin Valley, 1853-1876" by William Harland Boyd; "Tehachapi: The Formative Years & The Long Road to Tehachapi" by Judy Barras; and more.
• The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is your last chance to see the work of local artist Yvonne Cavanagh in "Liminal Spaces" before setting up for the winter exhibition, which opens Jan. 24.
• House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will hold a cutting swap, letting folks drop off a plant cutting and take another one home, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be demonstrations for new plant lovers and a 15 percent discount on house plants.
• Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will offer a free sketchbook field trip, starting at 18th and H streets, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. There will also be a free sketchbooking class from 1 to 2 p.m. (bring your own supplies).
• Make Bakersfield (2005 Eye St., above Dagny's Coffee Co.) will offer an art class for children ages 9 to 12 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. They will work with charcoals on large-scale drawing paper. Cost is $20.
• The F Street Farmers Market (F Street and Golden State) will promote area produce and products with a variety of vendors including Apple Sherrill Orchards, Pepper Delight, Pickalittle Farm, Tesch Family Farms, Mojave Worm Tea and more. Check it out from 7:45 a.m. to noon.
• Other discounts and discoveries abound at businesses and groups including Dress for Success (1416 17th St.), Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.), In Your Wildest Dreams (716 19th St.), Blue Stag (1901 20th St.) and more.
Check out the rest of the offers on the Second Saturday map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map.
