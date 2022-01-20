Signing to be held for Lords of Bakersfield-inspired thriller

Calling all mystery readers with an interest in local lore: Russo's Books has the story for you.
On Saturday, author Anne Da Vigo will hold a meet and greet, signing copies of her 2020 book "Bakersfield Boys Club," a fictional story of a struggle against abuse of power inspired by the real-life Lords of Bakersfield.
In the book, Suzanne discovers the body of her stabbed and beaten neighbor. While at the scene, the widow conceals evidence her teenage son, Danny, may have attended the all-male party that night.
Police investigators target Danny until members of the club shield him to hide their secrets. As more murders occur, he becomes a victim of exploitation by men whose power gives them immunity.
Suzanne and the father of a teen murdered at a club party collaborate to shatter the group’s stranglehold. She puts everything at stake — home, job, and love — to save her son.
Da Vigo was a reporter at The Bakersfield Californian in the 1970s and covered the case of teenager Robert Mistriel, who police questioned in the investigation of the bludgeoning death of Tommy Tarver, owner of an exclusive beauty salon.
Mistriel was later convicted in the 1981 murder of Kern County Human Resources Director Ed Buck in 1981. He spent 38 years in prison before being granted parole in 2018.
Last year, Mistriel filed a lawsuit alleging that county and city officials knew he was being taken advantage of by older men as a juvenile, yet did not take steps to end the abuse.
"Repercussions from abuses committed over 40 years ago in Bakersfield are still being felt today," Da Vigo said in a news release. "The lawsuit filed recently by Robert Mistriel against the city, county and the Catholic Diocese of Fresno demonstrates the lasting impact of sexual abuse by the rich and powerful."
"Bakersfield Boys Club" was a finalist in the Killer Nashville competition and received an honorable mention in the Writer's Digest competition.
The meet and greet will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Russo's, 1601 New Stine Road #182.