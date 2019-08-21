Being single is made easier when you’ve got close friends dealing with it right alongside you. But what happens when they start getting married too?
“Significant Other,” opening this weekend at The Empty Space, tells the story of Jordan Berman, who is looking for Mr. Right with his three close girlfriends by his side.
When they each find their own significant other, Jordan has to face the tough task of supporting his friends as they find love while he is still looking for it himself.
Written by Joshua Harmon and debuting Off-Broadway in 2015 before heading to Broadway in 2017, “Significant Other” will be directed locally by Mendy McMasters. It stars Michael Pawloski, Cristina Goyeneche, DeNae’ Brown, Angela Poncetta, Jan Hefner, Bryce Loo, Dakota Nash, Kris Hernandez, Nicky Roy and Tyler Herzog.
The play runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., this weekend through Sept. 7. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $15 for general admission (first-come, first-served) and $20 for preferred admission (reserved center seating). Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
