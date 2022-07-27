Showcase to highlight local theater, musical talent

Most venues can accommodate a variety of shows, including a variety show, and that's the case this Saturday for Stars Playhouse.
The Multimedia Summer Showcase plans to live up to its name, offering an evening of live music and theatrical performances by local groups.
John Spitzer, artistic director for the Rosedale theater, said the event came about thanks to improv group Brian's Beard, which currently performs there the last Saturday of the month.
"For a while we've been talking about including additional types of performing arts to our evening of improv," Spitzer wrote in an email. "This is the first time it has come to fruition."
The comedy troupe will kick off the evening with a performance featuring Spitzer as well as Nolan Long, Jeff Bittleston, Jose Tenorio, Bret McGlew, Ivan Mendoza, Joey Freitas and Steve Miller.
Spitzer will keep busy, working with his troupe The CCircle. The performance group is rooted in the techniques of Michael Chekhov — the extra C in the group's name is for Chekhov — who encouraged actors to seek a rich internal life through movement dynamics.
For the showcase, The CCircle will perform two original pieces with actors Julia Stansbury, Cheyenne Reyes, Ivan Mendoza, Natalie Underwood, Patrick Reyes, Lindsay Sharp and Cory Rickard Geurtsen.
Spitzer wrote, "The first is an exploration of the elements — earth, air, water, and fire; this is performed in the dark with the use of flashlights. The second piece deals with dementia's effects on the mind and body."
Both pieces will feature original live music.
More music will be provided that evening by two performers.
Eunith, an artist who specializes in electro pop dance music for indie fans, will play a set.
Niner Niner, whom Spitzer describes as "pool boys preach the rock n roll gospel," will also perform.
Food truck Get It Twisted will be on site selling its spiral-cut fried potatoes on skewers and fruit lemonades.
The theater will also sell water, soda and alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older. Adult options include Cutwater Spirits and Zaddy's canned cocktails well as wine, Michelob Ultra and other beer options.
Spitzer said there may be more showcases on tap after Saturday.
"If it turns out well, we'd love to do something like this periodically, maybe every third month. The improv group does perform once a month and is open to collaborating with artists, reach out to us!"
All funds raised will go to benefit the nonprofit playhouse, which also serves as the Stars School for the Performing Arts.
"Events like these help ensure we can keep producing quality entertainment for seasons to come," Spitzer wrote. "There is a lot of impressive talent in Bakersfield, we're blessed to have so many original artists so close. Hopefully this is a way to continue to build that community."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.