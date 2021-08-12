Shop, sup and socialize at All Seated in a Barn fundraiser

Makers may have found more time to hone their craft over the past year but there haven't been as many opportunities to sell.
On Saturday, a number of local vendors will come together for a good cause for a fundraiser for All Seated in a Barn.
Kami Paulsen, creator of the BakoBox local subscription service, said she came up with the idea with Tahlia Fischer, founder of the nonprofit that rescues horses, donkeys and other animals from the slaughterhouse.
"ASIAB is dear to my heart, and Tahlia and I have been looking for fundraising opportunities ever since she hosted my BakoBox launch party," Paulsen wrote in an email.
With a focus of small businesses helping another local organization, Paulsen organized 15 vendors for this event at Luigi's Warehouse.
Those participating include Tule Adventure Co., nature- and local-themed stickers and patches; Lottie B, handmade leather earrings; Almond Girl Jenny, almonds and T-shirts; Living Luxe Nectar, apparel and accessories; Tangled Jypsy, unique jewelry, gifts and accessories; Dess Perkins, author of "Warrior"; Makin Crafts Happen, unique home decor and drinkware; Fresh Take Design Co., laser-crafted wood earrings and designs; and Viva El Jardin, nursery and gardening store.
Guests will be able to enjoy a buffet with a Luigi's spread of red and white pastas, a roll and a beverage. The venue's bar will also be selling soft drinks and adult beverages.
Fischer and her team will bring out some small ambassador animals who help promote the rescue's mission.
The nonprofit recently closed escrow on The Barn at Ellis Ranch, an event venue and ranch in Shafter. ASIAB will still host events in the space as well as provide more room for its growing number of rescue animals. (Paulsen said there will also be open barn events held monthly starting Sept. 19 where people can meet the animals and learn more about the organization.)
Funds are currently being raised for the animal stalls, with a goal of $35,000 for the 56 enclosures. The ASIAB team is also reaching out on social media to celebrities who support animal rescue efforts to see if they will sponsor a pen ($500 for a year). Actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl, are the first to help out.
The event will also hold a school supply drive. Attendees can bring items that will be donated to local groups. Paulsen, a foster/adoptive mom, said she would like some supplies to go to the Jamison Center.
Along with supporting local organizations, the event will give attendees a chance to enjoy some much-needed shopping and socializing, Paulsen said.
"We have really missed in-person events and interacting with our community," Paulsen wrote. "I hope people just enjoy themselves and have a relaxing Saturday hanging out with us."
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luigi's Warehouse (next to Luigi's), 725 E. 19th St. Admission is free; buffet is $23 (plus a fee). Buffet tickets are available in advance at allseatedinabarn.com/events.