Shop local at Junior League's Holiday Market

The Junior League of Bakersfield is ready to help the community shop local with its Holiday Market this weekend.
The event began a few years ago as the Junior League of Bakersfield Christmas Shopping Bazaar, offering members a chance to socialize and bring awareness about the league to the community.
Minus a break during the pandemic, the event returns as the Holiday Market with more than 20 vendors setting up in the banquet room of the league's historic building on 19th Street as well as its adjacent garden.
Alyshia Kizer, vice president of administration, has been the event's main organizer working with members from the organization's marketing and ways and means committees.
The market will be especially festive, Kizer said, thanks to decorations left up from an event held by league sustainers, former active members who continue to support the organization.
Participants will include Hannah Camp with LYS Light Clay handmade earrings and Paper Town; Teresa Wright with Beautycounter, signs, makeup and wood signs; Mikie Barrett with Mama Bear Designs tumblers and mugs Janice Mathey with Bling It Up purses and accessories; Bits and Pieces Decor and furniture from Linda Vontz; Morgan Marsh with Oakley Collective Clothing; Julie Moore with Makin Crafts Happen gifts and decor; Cherie Barrow of Rare Moon Vintage; Danielle Reynolds of Santa Barbara Pistachios; Sissy's Shop Embroidery from Sydney Pedersen; Velvet Winds Designs repurposed gifts from Erica O'Malley; Gissella Ramos of Gigi's Crafty Items sublimation gifts; and Renew Furnishings and Design wooden decor by Veronica Olivas
Sales reps offering Doterra essential oils, Scentsy wax melts, Cutco Kitchen gifts, Color Street nail polish strips, LuLaRoe clothing and Mary Kay skin care will also take part.
There will be booths for attendees to learn about becoming a blood donor with Houchin Blood Bank and the Junior League of Bakersfield's efforts, events and members.
"We are always looking for new members," Kizer wrote in an email.
Other fun includes free hot chocolate, a raffle drawing, and stations for making bookmarks and writing letters to Santa to help promote reading and learning.
Proceeds from vendor fees and raffle tickets will go towards the league's literacy project.
The market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center, 1928 19th St.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.