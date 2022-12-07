 Skip to main content
Shop local at Junior League's Holiday Market

Junior League Holiday Market

The Junior League of Bakersfield will host its Holiday Market on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

The Junior League of Bakersfield is ready to help the community shop local with its Holiday Market this weekend.

The event began a few years ago as the Junior League of Bakersfield Christmas Shopping Bazaar, offering members a chance to socialize and bring awareness about the league to the community.

