Shop for Mom this weekend with local gift ideas

You’ve still got some wiggle room, but the clock is counting down to Mother’s Day next weekend. If you want to show the mom on your list that you love her and the community, consider some of the ideas and events.
If you're talking about supporting local businesses, a good place to start is with Kami Paulsen, who bundles together some of the best local products in her BakoBox offerings.
For Mother's Day, the box contains an elegantly wrapped mystery book with a female heroine from Rare Moon Vintage, which offers gently loved, curated books wrapped and decorated with a keepsake item. From Wild Blooms & Bliss, Mom will also receive a Goddess Crystal and herb-infused candle. Wine Me Up! has provided a mini bottle of prosecco sparkling wine.
The Neglectful Gardener offers an organically grown and hand-made loofah, from the luffa plant for an at-home spa experience. Then Mom can spritz on some of The Invitation from her Smith & McCain atomizer, don her new shimmery pink and silver leaf earrings by Lottie B and enjoy her special day.
The box also includes a mobile teeth whitening session with Live Brightly 611 and InMode radio-frequency session for stubborn fat and skin tightening with Allure Aesthetics.
With a retail value over $500, the box is available for $80 by ordering at thebakobox.com.
Act quickly to order since pickup will be available at the Spring Soiree Pop Up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 15502 Rubicon Ave.
Speaking of gift ideas, that community pop-up will feature a variety of other vendors with gift ideas including macrame goods from Roots Co.,
Soapterra's handmade soap and bath and body products, plants from The Gifting Garden, handmade leather earrings from Lottie B, sweet treats from Batch Made 'n Heaven, Western boho apparel and accessories from Rolling Pistols, Rylie Ann's traveling boutique trailer, one-of-a-kind band tees and edgy boho clothing from Grunge By Graves, small-batch coconut wax candles from Valley Candle Co., baby and children's accessories from Khloe & Kinley Co., small batch ceramic creations from Blue Canyon Ceramics Co., art and home decor from S.N Resin and trendy apparel and accessories from Krislee & Co.,
Brazil Hotdogs will also be serving customizable, Brazilian-style hot dogs.
Mother's Day Market
Speaking of pop-ups, Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe will host one Sunday with more than a dozen local vendors. Attendees can shop for digitally designed house wares, art and more from The Orange Cactus, earrings from Eres Earrings, sweets from Custom Creations By Steph, The Box Collection's personalized gift boxes, customized shirts from Idalis Boutique, Succulents N Scrunchies (which lives up to its name), Badge Bebe unique badge holders, art from Sey Studios, Mod Cotton handmade hair accessories, Succulents N Scrunchies (which lives up to its name), Badge Bebe unique badge holders, From Our Home housewares and more as well as book with Honey & Soul Picnics.
Jon Ranger will provide live music and artist and business owner Nanette Bonilla will also have a Mother's Day craft station for children.
The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Shoppe, 900 24th St., Suite 110.
Sweet treats
GhilaDolci Bakery has a limited number of special boxes featuring coffee from Ms. Em’s, a luxury coffee catering service and online coffee and tea boutique. Along with a bag of coffee, the box includes an assortment of scones, muffins, bomboloni and cookies.
The cost is $50 and orders must be in by Saturday, although the bakery may sell out before then. Order by filling out the contact form at ghiladolcibakery.com.
Customizable baskets
Brooke Bratcher of Bratcher Home & Design is also a fan of supporting other local businesses. Along with putting together locally themed baskets for her showroom on 18th Street, she has also partnered with two Sully’s locations — on Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue — for her creations.
The Mother's Day basket features Olive & Co.'s new 100 percent pure beeswax candle — made from local beeswax and said to help purify the air of allergens if burned one hour per day as well as a loofah from The Neglectful Gardener, local honey and Edible Schoolyard Buena Vista olive oil. It also includes Los Poblanos lavender hand lotion, a black mango wood charcuterie board, a marble color-blocked cheese knife and small wooden trays.
The cost is $130 and will be available for pickup starting Friday at Sully’s Stockdale, 250 Coffee Road; and Sully’s Ming, 11400 Ming Ave.
Bratcher also customizes baskets at her shop at 1219 18th St., which is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and the second Saturday of the month.
Additional local items include the "Locally Grown" and "BAKO" merchandise from Kinley M. Designs, children’s pajamas collaboration with Little Pajama Co., hand-poured candles and raw honey from Olive & Co., homegrown dish and body loofahs from The Neglectful Gardener, handmade ceramics from Blue Canyon Ceramics and handblown glassware from Dougherty Glassworks.
For more on the business, visit bratcherhome.com.