However close you are to completing your holiday shopping list, it’s worth a stop downtown this Saturday. December’s Second Saturday celebration falls smack-dab in prime shopping time and all the elves downtown are ready to help you pick up gifts for you and yours.
Market madness
Make the most of your shopping time with these pop-up markets featuring multiple vendors.
Dagny's Coffee Co. (1600 20th St.): From noon to 5 p.m., the coffeehouse will host a holiday mini market filled with 10 local vendors including Canvas Design, Tricycle Soap Co., Velvet Vintage, PB Jacks and Apple Core Project.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.) will again open its parking lot to more than a dozen vendors from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Check out gifts from Jocelyn Shares, My Gypsy Soul, Bruce Metal Worx, Rylee Ann's Mobile Boutique, Quartz Trading Co., Queen Bee Apothecary, Jaynebe Baby & Childrens Boutique, Frankie Jane Creations, Birch and Leaf Design, Buck Wild Becky's Place and Mascara & Grit. If you work up an appetite, snack on Big AL's BBQ or Mama Zeppoles Italian doughnuts.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) will also a pop-up event showcasing local food, jewelry and music including "Indy, Oh Indy presents: Bakersfield A to Z" by author Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova. Snag a snack from Brazil Hotdogs starting at 5:30 p.m.
Junior League of Bakersfield (1928 19th St.): From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the organization will host its Mini Holidays of Magic, with vendors including jewelry from LYS Light Clay Designs, String Theory Yarn & Thread Co. (crocheted hats, scarves, socks) as well as Doterra, Arbonne, LuLaRoe and other direct marketing businesses. There will also be kids' crafts, photos with Santa and a performance by the North High jazz choir.
Shop the sales
Check out the Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.), which opened downtown last month, and enjoy snacks and sips from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 15 percent off tabletop items.
Dress for Success Bakersfield (1416 17th St.) will have formal and holiday party fashion on sale, $50 for short dresses, $75 for long gowns. Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.) will serve you a holiday cocktail and mocktail while you shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sip a local beer at Mix Salon & Touchup Bar (1907 17th St.) while shopping local gifts and entering into drawings.
Get 20 percent off gold hoop earrings at Globe Loan Jewelry Co. (1130 19th St.).
Take 15 percent off purchases at Throwback Junction (1018 18th St.) by mentioning Second Saturday.
Talk about a Major Award! Stars Theatre Restaurant (1931 Chester Ave.) is offering $10 off show-only tickets for "A Christmas Story" if you mention "Second Saturday." Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to selling its handcrafted bath and body products, Soapterra (1516 18th St.) will host Luvspun, spinning its organic cotton candy, and Monroebot Graphics, which is offering 25 percent off all photography packages.
Also take advantage of service discounts and sales will be held throughout downtown including Tru Skin + Body, House of Talula, Salt7even Float Center, Encore Boutique and Mill Creek Antique Mall. Go to bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for full details.
Food/beverage deals
Rig City Roasters (1820 G St.) will offer buy one, get one half off on all drinks and pastries. Neighbor Better Bowls (1818 G St.) will offer a free mini hot cocoa mix with any purchase, including those from the shop's holiday gifting section.
Down the street, The Hen's Roost (1916 G St.) will offer its taco Tuesday deal of $1 vegan tacos.
Rio Acai Bowls (1914 Chester Ave.) will have buy one bowl, get one half off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting at 1 p.m., swinging tiki bar Tiki-Ko (1919 K St.) is serving up four hot and one very cool specials ($10 each) with $2 from each cocktail sold to aid the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Check out the DIY hot chocolate bar at Dot x Ott (930 18th St.) and brunch it up on locally sourced fare and shop the market.
Across the street, Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) will have free hot cocoa for the kids and pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Mint Bar (1207 19th St.) is offering a keep the glass special with Golden Road Brewery as well as deals on beers on draft and in cans.
Hands-on fun
In addition to offering gift ideas, House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will also offer a succulent ornament craft activity ($5-$10) and host live music and giveaways.
Speaking of activities, the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer an all-ages art project exploring self-expression through design. Design your dream house and fill it with your dream possessions. The exercise goes hand in hand with the lecture by Ron Lindgren, architect and expert on the architectural designs of Edward A. Killingsworth. Lindgren will speak from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and coffee from Dagny's will be served. Admission is $5, free for BMoA members.
Get your stretch on with a free outdoor yoga class at 17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.) led by Samsara Wellness Center.
Make some furry friends
Dog Gone Crazy Pet Salon (1316 19th St.): From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., chat with dog groomers, bring your pet in for a Christmas photo or meet some of the adoptable dogs from Hand Me Down Dog Rescue at its Home for the Holidays adoption event. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., snack on holiday treats and cider at Rags to Rescue (234 H St.) while shopping to help save rescue dogs.
Over at Meow Co. (1215 Eye St.), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., check out the kitten nursery and find out how you can help the nonprofit no-kill feline shelter.
