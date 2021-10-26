Shave the Date event to raise awareness for men's health

Adventist Health is ready to help men get a jump start on Movember with its Shave the Date Car and Truck Show on Nov. 4.
The men's event at Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center will offer complimentary barber services and health screenings along with a car show featuring some of the "best rides in Bako," according to the news release.
Shave the Date will help kick off Movember, an annual event held in November during which men grow their mustaches to raise awareness for a variety of men's health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide. It is run by the Movember Foundation (more details at Movember.com).
The evening will also feature food vendors, opportunity drawings, best in show awards and a performance by Foster Campbell and Friends.
This free event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the center 2620 Chester Ave.
Local car clubs or aficionados interested in displaying their vehicles can contact Tara at 661-863-2209 for more information.