Fifty is nifty for the North of the River Christmas Parade. To celebrate the golden jubilee of this annual event, the North of the River Recreation & Park District is organizing a community-driven storytelling project.
NOR invites community members to submit written stories, photos, audio clips, or videos of their memories attending, walking in, or performing at the parade.
"NOR has been bringing holiday joy to the North of the River community for 50 years!" Jasmin LoBasso, superintendent of recreation and community services, said in a news release. "Commemorating the legacy of this tradition wouldn't be possible without involving the community."
At its Christmas in July earlier this summer, NOR kicked off a celebration of the past, present and future of the event that is the oldest Christmas parade held in Bakersfield and one of the oldest in Kern County.
Established in 1973 during the the gas crisis, the parade has remained a walking parade without vehicles or motorized floats.
It takes place on North Chester Avenue, kicking off at NOR Park and passing multiple notable historical sites, including North High School, the Rathbun Library, Zorba's, the Oildale Waits Drilling Company historical marker, Standard School District and Standard Park.
Residents are asked to bring their parade pictures, videos and stories to the library, 200 W. China Grade Loop, to upload or they can submit online at NORfun.org.
Submissions are being accepted now through Sept. 30.
Select memories will be part of a digital exhibition celebrating the Oildale and wider North of the River community and NOR’s commitment to the community as experienced through the parade.
Memories will also be shared with the Kern County Library and North of the River Chamber of Commerce for their historical archives to contribute to the collective legacy of the North of the River community.
A celebration is also scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the library.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.
