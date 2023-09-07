Fifty is nifty for the North of the River Christmas Parade. To celebrate the golden jubilee of this annual event, the North of the River Recreation & Park District is organizing a community-driven storytelling project.

NOR invites community members to submit written stories, photos, audio clips, or videos of their memories attending, walking in, or performing at the parade.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.