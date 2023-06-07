The Fox Theater promises a night of non-stop laughter when Shane Gillis performs on Oct. 20.
Gillis can currently be seen on the Peacock series "Bupkis" with Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Fox Theater promises a night of non-stop laughter when Shane Gillis performs on Oct. 20.
Gillis can currently be seen on the Peacock series "Bupkis" with Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.
The stand-up comic, actor and writer from Mechanicsburg, Penn., is known for the co-creating the YouTube hit sketch series "Gilly & Keeves" as well as being a regular guest on Sirius XM’s "The Bonfire," Spotify's "The Joe Rogan Experience" and Barstool Sports' "KFC Radio."
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $45, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Get yours in advance by using code "COMEDY."
You can also purchase tickets at the box office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) or by phone 661-324-1369.