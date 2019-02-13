If ever there was a time to visit Shafter and see what our neighbors to the north are up to, it's next weekend, when the local creatives prepare to paint the town every color on the palette.
The annual Colours festival kicks off Feb. 21 with a spaghetti dinner, silent movie and opening night of a locally written play. A fun run, art gallery, car show, symphony concert and more will follow the next three days.
"There is something for everyone who attends the festival," said Nancy Goehring, a trustee for the Colours Committee. It's "an exciting four days of activity."
Whenever guests happen to come to Colours next weekend, there's sure to be something worth checking out, but if there's something specific they want to see, they should check out the full schedule. (See sidebar.)
All the events have one thing in common: transformed art.
"Transformed art is art that reflects what is true, honorable, right, pure, lovely, of good repute, excellent and worthy of praise," Goehring said.
One stand-out event each year is the play, with this year's written by frequent Colours playwright Larry Starrh, a Shafter farmer and one of the festival's founders.
This year's offering is the musical "Engaging Adam." In it, Adam is a young, wealthy bachelor looking to settle down, but he will need to beware of the girls next door, as the neighbor family with seven eligible daughters plots a sinister plan to marry one of them off to the man.
"All chaos breaks out as their plans mischievously unfold," Goehring said.
The play includes performances by local actors Brenda Baldwin, Bob Anderson, Bethany Rowlee and Brent Starrh. Catch it any day of the festival: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23 and 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
The festival will also showcase the work of local artists, in a variety of mediums, in an art gallery at the Veterans Hall on that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That culminates in a special event where guests can taste wine and meet the artists on Sunday afternoon. The $50 admission comes with a commemorative glass and tastings of wine from Paso Robles.
On Saturday morning, guests can get into the colorful spirit, literally, with a 5K run/walk that will see participants covered in colorful powder by the end.
Also that day, visitors can check out the three Shafter museums for free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Green Hotel, the Shafter Depot Museum and Minter Field Air Museum are all participating in the free admission hours.
Movie fans can check out the silent movie showings twice during the festival, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Movies include "The Circus" with Charlie Chaplin and "Their Purple Moment," "Leave 'Em Laughing" and "Liberty," all with Laurel and Hardy.
Those interested in learning how to make films can check out the filmmaking workshop put on by the Christian Youth Film Society. High school students and adults are welcome to come by on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to learn behind-the-scenes skills like directing, casting, editing and more.
Music fans will want to check out the Shafter Symphony Orchestra concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Musical selections will include favorites from films like "Star Wars," "Jaws" and "Lord of the Rings."
Colours organizers believe food is an art too, so those eager to taste some creativity can do so at the chili cook-off and tasting on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Now its ninth year, the festival is held in the last full weekend of February, timed to coincide with the almond blossoms that surround the city that time of the year, Goehring said. Planning for each year's festival starts shortly after the previous one wraps up, she said, identifying what did and didn't work.
"The wheel has been invented, but we fine-tune each event after evaluation and continue to brainstorm, looking for new events that could be added each year," she said.
Proceeds from Colours go back to the festival for promotion, production and development, but 50 percent of the net proceeds go to scholarships, grants and community art projects.
While most attendees are from Shafter, the festival also regularly sees people who make the 20-minute drive from Bakersfield. The committee works hard to make sure that drive is worth it.
"There isn't another festival like it in Kern County," Goehring said. "Most of the events are family-oriented and having the opportunity to expose our young people to such a variety of entertainment encompassing all the arts in a short span of time and area is something to be enjoyed."
Those who can't make it to Shafter next weekend will have another chance to experience a part of it, with two plays on March 1, 2 and 3. Each play, "Weep for Joy" and "The Prisoner of Passion," features New York-based actor David Payne as C.S. Lewis.
