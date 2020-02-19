With farmers and the valley a hot topic this week, it's especially timely that "The Big Secret," a tribute to our farming community is a highlight of the annual Shafter Colours Festival, kicking off Thursday.
"I wanted to do sort of nod to farmers and the Central Valley," said Larry Starrh, who wrote and stars in the production playing at the Shafter Ford Theater. "It's based on that kind of environment."
The show focuses on Lester (Starrh), a poor farmer who must content with the weather, daily struggles of farming and life with his wife, Ella Mae (Bethany Rowlee). His life changes when he embarks on a secret project with friend Manny (Dan Carrion), the local farrier (a specialist in equine hoof care).
Starrh said the show's subject matter and themes were especially personal, as he was inspired by the passing of his father, longtime cotton farmer Fred Starrh, last spring.
"This for me has a lot of personal things about it. Growing up in Shafter — the challenges of farming, the environment of farming — my dad told stories, my grandpa told stories. You try to capture the flavor of that. It was really hard for me to write, to make it seem real, not just campy and forced."
"I got to thinking about what a poor job we do of remembering those who come before us. That’s the big question: How can we do better passing on from one generation, those who came before us?"
"The Big Secret," like other Starrh productions for the festival, is a family affair. Son Brent is the director and daughter Michelle helped arrange the music.
"I'm really proud of the music. My daughter and a friend from Westmont College (Emily Rutherford) arranged it. The oboe, the cello, it comes alive."
Starrh joked that if people get distracted they can take in the real-life farm equipment used for set decoration. But he expects that the material and setting will be a hit with local audiences.
"I hope it will resonate with farmers and folks who have grown up in the area."
ACTIVITIES ALL WEEKEND LONG
The play runs through Sunday, just one of numerous events at the annual festival, now in its 10th year of celebrating art in its myriad forms.
"For us, it's been a great vehicle for people to pursue their passions and put them out on display," Starrh said.
Each year has brought more engagement and activities.
"The community had been super supportive. The city has been super supportive. We try new things every year."
"It's a busy weekend. We have sponsors who say they're worn out by the end of the weekend. But that's a good problem to have."
Some highlights (for full event details and pricing, see the accompanying sidebar):
Children's art workshops: Two groups — third- and fourth-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders — create works of art to be displayed in the children's art gallery on Saturday. (Advance sign-ups required by calling 746-8235.) Starrh said much of the money raised by the festival goes into scholarships as well as education including $15,000 donated last year to bring art back into the elementary schools.
Animation discussion: Those with dreams of Hollywood productions can learn from the experiences of two guests with local ties who will speak at the Ford Theater on Saturday afternoon. Brian Crawford is a character effects artist for DreamWorks Animation who has worked on "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Abominable" and "Trolls: World Tour." Visual effects artist Allen Tracy has worked on such films as "Avatar" and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" and TV shows "Westworld," "Narcos" and "Supergirl."
Voces Veracruzanas: This group of young Latin American folk musicians travels the world spreading the music of Mexico and Latin America. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Shafter High's auditorium.
Folklorico dancers: Saturday afternoon will bring performances by five groups in the Downtown Gazebo starting at noon. On the schedule are Shafter Senior Folklorico, Redwood Eagles Folklorico, Chinelos Comparza San Juditas Tadeo, a salsa/bachata dance group and Ballet Folklorico.
Shafter museums/historical tour: On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can explore the Minter Field Air Museum, The Green Hotel and the Shafter Museum. There also will be a historical tour of Shafter, departing at 10:45 a.m. from Tin Cup Coffee, 1101 E. Lerdo Highway, and running until 2:30 p.m.
Silent movies: Organist Bill Campbell, who performs for the Paramount Iceland Skating Rink, will accompany two films — Charlie Chaplin's "A Night at the Show" on Thursday and Buster Keaton's "Sherlock Jr." on Saturday — at Congregational Bible Church.
