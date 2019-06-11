Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and their friends are coming to Bakersfield early next year.
“Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic” will be heading to the Rabobank Theater for three shows on Jan. 7 and 8.
In the show, each character goes on a magical, educational journey. Elmo learns how to do magic, Cookie Monster and Gonger discover the science of baking and Big Bird finds out about shadow puppetry.
The Jan. 7 show will be at 6 p.m., and the Jan. 8 shows will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Each show has a “pre-show experience” that starts an hour before showtime.
Tickets start at $15, with pre-show experience tickets for an additional $25. Tickets are on sale now online at AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave.
