'Seriously?' Jeff Dunham returning to Mechanics Bank Arena on Dec. 1

Legendary comedian Jeff Dunham returns to Mechanics Bank Arena with his “Seriously?” Tour on Dec. 1.
The ventriloquist known for his naughty sidekicks — including Bubba J, the manic purple creature, Peanut, Walter the Grumpy Retiree, spicy pepper Jose Jalapeno, and Peanut's own ventriloquist dummy Little Jeff, a mini-version of the comedian himself — is ready to be out on the road after 19 months since his last performance.
Visit jeffdunham.com for everything Dunham, including other tour dates, videos, merchandise and his new podcast.
The show is at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $46 to $225 (plus fees), are on sale now at axs.com.