September's Second Saturday set to be a good one

Second Saturday returns this week, highlighting businesses that make downtown Bakersfield unique.
The monthly effort, started by The Hub of Bakersfield, aims to draw residents to the area with a variety of offerings from downtown businesses and restaurants. Part of the goal is to encourage people to stop by multiple locations to enjoy the variety of offerings from restaurants and coffeehouses, thrift shops and other retail spots.
What follows comes from the latest Second Saturday map, which is available at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com. View it as a good starting point for spending a day exploring the best downtown has to offer.
Stylist Josette Kouyomjian of Number 46, who first participated in the event last month, will again open her studio (1412 17th St., #462) in the Haberfelde Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She will go live on the Bakersfield Second Saturday Instagram page at 10 a.m. discussing her sustainable styling business as well as previewing a flash sale. Items on the flash sale rack will be either $10 or $20. (Visit number46.shop for more on her services.)
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) is bringing music back to its Tejon Sculpture Garden with a Concert in the Garden. This collaboration between the museum and The Hub features Bakersfield College students, alumni, and jazz faculty including Kyle Burnham, Paul Cierley, Paul Perez, Miller Wrenn and Kris Tiner. Guests can bring a blanket and snacks and sit outside to listen to the live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Visitors can also view "Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn," which closes after Saturday. Staff will also offer an all-ages art project about composition, color and the use of negative space through tape resist, which is a technique Sherwyn uses in his work. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday for more information.)
Art lovers can also head over to the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.), which will offer a pair of free art classes with Charlotte White. The artist will guide both children (at 1 p.m.) and later adults (at 2:30 p.m.) through a lesson on pointillism and painting with dots. The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with work on display including Laura Lee Best's "Scenes from Bakersfield," featuring paintings inspired by the artist's childhood growing up on the east side of town.
Miriam Alqaisi of Radio Sandwich continues her monthly pop-up at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.), serving up unique creations starting at 2 p.m. Choose from the popular muffuletta, spicy vegan eggplant served on focaccia or the lomo saltado, Alqaisi's take on the Asian-Latin fusion dish with marinated Rankin Ranch beef stir-fried with onions, tomatoes and Fortitude Farm peppers and piled atop a stack of french fries all on Blue Magnolia bread.
The wine bar will also serve its new frozé for $5 from 2 to 7 p.m. Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza will start slinging pies at 5 p.m. for hungry guests and live music starts at 8 p.m.
Buy one beer and get one half off at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) when you mention "Second Saturday." Musician Danny Sal will perform at 7 p.m.
Open from 3 to 9 p.m., Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) will host Get It Twisted, which sells spiral-cut potatoes dressed with your choice of toppings. Live music starts at 3:30 p.m. with performances by Delphinium, Common Poppies and Percy Wyatt.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.) will be serving brunch, which includes dishes like heirloom tomato toast and buttermilk pancakes with fresh ricotta cream and seasonal fruit, as well as $3 mimosas.
Speaking of adult beverages, the Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.) and Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.), will both be serving discounted bloody marys and mimosas ($5 at the hotel's Brimstone Bar). And Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.) will serve $5 sangria from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Other food specials include: $7.75 ice cream sandwiches at Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.), buy two bowls of the same size and receive $2 off at Better Bowls (1818 G St.), get a free beverage with purchase of sandwich at Sequoia Sandwich Co. (1231 18th St.) and choose from other sweet treats at GhilaDolci Bakery (2002 19th St.).
Enjoy a free morning yoga class at 9 a.m. at 17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.) led by White Wolf Wellness.
Bike Bakersfield is ready to get you moving with a bike ride that takes off at 8:30 a.m. from Dagny's Coffee Co., 1600 20th St. Later it will host a fix-it workshop at 11 a.m. at its shop, 1708 Chester Ave. Call 661-321-9247 for more information.
For those who missed it last month, Mama Earth Eco Market (1516 18th St.) will again offer a class on how to plant propagated plants.
If you're reeling from your last energy bill, stop in at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce (1725 Eye St.), which will share ways to be more energy-efficient along with fun giveaways. Chamber staff will also go live on the Second Saturday IG page at noon.
Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.) will host a huge parking lot sale from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fill a bag with clothing for $1 and find deals on low-priced furniture inside the shop.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.) will hold a local pop-up market with Big Al's BBQ and 502 Coffee Co. Vendors will offer a 20 percent discount and the storewide sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will have discounts of 10 percent to 50 percent.
Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110) sells items from more than two dozen local vendors as well as work from owner and artist Nanette Bonilla.
Take advantage of discounts on services from Happy Whole You (2611 F St.), barbershop DLP Aesthetic (1515 19th St.) and Johnny Smog (2415 Chester Ave.).
Shopping discounts will be offered at a number of businesses, including Rustic & Refined Interiors (1420 19th St.); secondhand boutique Vogue-ish (lot of Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.); Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.); Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.); Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.); rock and horror apparel shop Stage Fright Clothing (1438 19th St.); Mi Hacienda Rustic Furniture (311 Chester Ave.); Encore Boutique (1817 Eye St.); Bargain Box Thrift Store (1924 Q St.); Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.); Impact Skate (1809 Chester Ave.); and secondhand store Rags to Rescue (234 H St.), which benefits H.A.L.T Rescue. Make sure to mention "Second Saturday" to enjoy your deals.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a complete listing of offers and events.