Sephora opens Friday at Shops at River Walk

Beauty awaits this weekend at The Shops at River Walk with the opening of the new Sephora.
The store will open at 10 a.m. Friday with scratch cards given with every purchase while supplies last through the weekend. (Limit is one per customer per day.)
Customers will have a chance to win a variety of prizes including a $100 Sephora gift card, $20 Sephora gift cards, Sephora Collection favorites, sample sets and Sephora Hello! bags.
This is the personal care chain's third location in Bakersfield, with a standalone store at Valley Plaza Mall and one inside the mall's J.C. Penney.
Sephora's three Bakersfield locations will carry a slightly different inventory of products, Haley, a Sephora employee who declined to provide her last name, told The Californian in March. The Stockdale location will focus on skin care and hair products, she said, while the larger Valley Plaza location will continue to merchandise more for makeup and fragrance sales.
Sephora will share its 8,000-square-foot building with a new Bath & Body Works, which will open this summer.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 10730 Stockdale Highway.
For more information, visit sephora.com.