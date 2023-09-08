Active local seniors may not know about a great resource available to them through Cal State Bakersfield.
Open to retirees and those over the age of 60, the CSUB 60+ Club promotes personal enrichment through lifelong learning, social activities and volunteerism in the campus environment.
The club utilizes the resources of the university and the experiences of its members to be the best it can be. Members are asked to share skills and ideas.
Each year the club holds a Possibilities Day to showcase what members can participate in during the upcoming year.
On Sept. 14, attendees will receive a welcome address from Dr. Vernon Harper, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Leaders of the 60+ Club interest and action groups will be on hand to share what each activity has to offer. Activities include a reading group, paper crafts and fiber arts, lunch group and dinner groups, and the opportunity to work on the Walter Stiern Memorial Rose Garden to prune, plant new roses, and contribute to the general well-being of the garden.
Attendees will be able visit and ask questions, and sign up for any and all activities that interest them.
Monthly meetings, held every second Thursday of the month at CSUB, feature an interesting speaker. Members may participate in and volunteer at CSUB events, such as basketball games, theater and music events, and they are granted access to the Walter Stiern Library on campus.
"The 60+ Club is one of CSUB’s longest-standing volunteer organizations, and we are grateful for the countless volunteer hours they dedicate each year," said CSUB Director of Alumni Engagement Sarah Hendrick. "Possibilities Day is a great way to for community members to learn more about the club, connect with like-minded individuals, and give back to the community and university."
The club is managed by the CSUB Office of Alumni Engagement, but you don’t have to be an alumnus to sign up. College attendance or graduation is not required to be a member.
Anyone who is retired or over the age of 60 can join. A single membership is $40; couples can join for $80.
Possibilities Day will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the CSUB Student Union Multipurpose Room on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Admission is free and free parking is available in Lots M and K2.
Carla Stanley is the president of the CSUB 60+ Club.