Send letters to Santa via NOR's holiday mailboxes

If children are looking for someone to put a good word in for them with Santa, they need look no further than the North of the River Recreation and Park District.

Four NOR locations have holiday mailboxes where you can send letters directly to ol' Saint Nick himself.

