Send letters to Santa via NOR's holiday mailboxes

If children are looking for someone to put a good word in for them with Santa, they need look no further than the North of the River Recreation and Park District.
Four NOR locations have holiday mailboxes where you can send letters directly to ol' Saint Nick himself.
Through a "special arrangement," the district will keep the mailboxes going through Dec. 20 for gift lovers of all ages. Those who are hoping for a reply back should drop off their letter — with a legible return address — no later than Thursday, Dec. 15.
"It's easy to bring holiday magic to your home with North of the River's program," Monya Jameson, NOR general manager, said in a news release. "Build family memories together – write a letter, build a wish list, or draw a picture! We'll make sure Santa receives it; he may just send you a letter in return!"
The big red mailbox outside RiverLakes Ranch Community Center, 3825 Riverlakes Drive, is open anytime to drop off letters.
Three NOR community centers — Greenacres Community Center, 2014 Calloway Drive; Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane; and Riverview Community Center, 401 Willow Drive — also have mailboxes that are accessible indoors from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.