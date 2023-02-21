 Skip to main content
See what's blooming at annual Home and Garden Show

Caught up in this winter weather, it’s easy to forget spring will come and with it projects to improve your home or garden. Those looking for some ideas can head out to the fairgrounds this weekend for the 36th annual Bakersfield Home and Garden Show.

A big component at this year's show is Go Tiny Showcase, a curated mobile exhibit of companies leading and innovating the tiny home industry.

