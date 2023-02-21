See what's blooming at annual Home and Garden Show

Caught up in this winter weather, it’s easy to forget spring will come and with it projects to improve your home or garden. Those looking for some ideas can head out to the fairgrounds this weekend for the 36th annual Bakersfield Home and Garden Show.
A big component at this year's show is Go Tiny Showcase, a curated mobile exhibit of companies leading and innovating the tiny home industry.
Lindsay Wood, aka the Tiny Home Lady, will be one of the experts discussing this fast-growing option for people looking to own their own home, create rental income on their property or just simply their life.
Companies taking part include Pacifica Tiny Homes, Work Force Homes and Mendo Tiny Homes.
Showcase sponsors include Gold Heat (radiant floor heating), Univix (off-grid solar), NatureLoo (sleek designed composting toilet), Precision Temp (on-demand hot water heating), Pacific West Tiny Homes (certifications) and Contractor Dave (tiny home permits and foundations).
The event will also include hundreds of exhibits for home building, remodeling and decorating.
A wine pairing will also be held in Building 1, hosted by The Friends of the Kern County Fair. Wines will be provided by Tehachapi Winery, chef John McFee will offer the snacks while Truffles 'N' Toffee will provide desserts.
McFee will also present grilling demonstrations throughout the weekend. On Sunday, he will give away the grill used in the demos to a lucky attendee.
Also included in the Country Garden Seminars are sessions with Dale Edwards, The Sultan of Sod; professional organizer Kristen Edwards of Lost Sock Organizing & Errand-Running; and Lindsay Ono, the Plant Professor.
The Barn Door Vintage Market & Maker Faire will also take place on site alongside the spring show. Shop for vintage and antique home decorations, clothing, furniture, jewelry, art, pottery, books, collectibles and more.
Children can also get in on some of the fun with free kids workshops on cool projects that your little project helper can enjoy. Geared toward 5- to 12-year-olds, these sessions can teach children do-it-yourself skills and tool safety and at the same time they help to instill a sense of accomplishment. Younger attendees can take part too with supervision by an adult.
Check it all out in the Kids Korner area between Buildings 3 and 4.