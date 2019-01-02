Putting on a red light may not signal a family-friendly event in some circles but that's the case when it comes to the Exotic Feline Breeding Compound’s Feline Conservation Center. Everyone is invited to the latest Red Light Tours being held at the Rosamond facility on Saturday.
Under the cover of darkness, the 60-plus rare felines at the center are at their most active. Tour guides use red night vision flashlights to allow guests a chance to view the cats in action. Cats are not able to easily view red light, allowing them to be observed without much disruption.
Tours are scheduled in 15-minute intervals from 5 to 7 p.m., when the last tour departs. No outside light sources — including lighted shoes and flashlights — are permitted and flash photography is not allowed.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the preservation of endangered wild feline species housing representatives from 17 species including jaguars, leopards, fishing cats, sand cats and more.
On non-event days, the center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day other than Wednesdays. Regular admission is $10, $8 for seniors 60 and older and active duty military (with ID) and $5 for guests age 3 to 12.
For more information about EFBC, visit wildcatzoo.org.
