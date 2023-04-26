 Skip to main content
Secondhand is first-rate at Bakersfield Vintage Sidewalk Sale

If you stop in at Dagny's Coffee Co. for a beverage on Sunday, you might be surprised to find yourself in front of a vintage pop-up market.

Held on the last Sunday of the month, the Bakersfield Vintage Sidewalk Sale gathers dozens of local vendors offering great vintage and secondhand finds and luxury vendors as well as hand-crafted items like jewelry and home decor at 20th and Eye streets.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

